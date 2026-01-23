Senate commends Tinubu on SIPC progress, hails Niger Governor’s land commitment

Senate

By Henry Umoru

ABUJA — The Senate has commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for the significant progress recorded in the implementation of the Federal Government’s Sustainable Integrated Productive Communities (SIPC) initiative.

In a statement issued on Friday, the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Finance, Senator Sani Musa (APC, Niger East), praised the President for what he described as clarity of vision, strong political will, and firm commitment under the Renewed Hope Agenda, noting that these efforts are translating national aspirations into tangible, people-centred outcomes.

The statement, titled “Commendation Remarks on the Progress of the SIPC Initiative,” described the SIPC programme as a clear reflection of the administration’s resolve to drive inclusive growth, food security, industrialisation, and sustainable livelihoods across the country.

Senator Musa also commended Niger State Governor, Mohammed Umaru Bago, for his “exemplary leadership and uncommon commitment to national development,” particularly following the presentation of Certificates of Occupancy covering 100,000 hectares of land to the Federal Ministry of Finance.

According to him, the gesture represents a major policy milestone and a practical demonstration of cooperative federalism, adding that the strategic distribution of the land across key development corridors in Niger State underscores the seriousness and foresight behind the initiative.

He further applauded the governor’s additional offer of land across all 25 local government areas of the state, describing it as a strong signal to both local and international investors.

The Senate Committee chairman also praised the Minister of State for Finance, Dr. Doris Uzoka-Anite, for her effective coordination, policy drive, and commitment to ensuring that the SIPC framework moves from concept to execution. He said her leadership in aligning the initiative with national fiscal and development priorities has been instrumental to the progress recorded so far.

In addition, Senator Musa acknowledged the contributions of key implementing institutions, including the Managing Director of the Ministry of Finance Incorporated (MOFI), Dr. Armstrong Takang; the Managing Director of the Rural Electrification Agency, Engr. Abba Abubakar Aliyu; and the Family Homes Trust Fund, represented by its Executive Director, Abdullahi Musa.

He noted that the collective efforts of these institutions would be critical in translating land assets into productive communities through mass housing delivery, job creation, access to energy, and sustainable livelihoods.

According to the lawmaker, the SIPC pilot in Niger State stands as a model of what can be achieved when the Federal Government, states, and implementing agencies work in synergy, particularly in advancing food security, mass housing, industrialisation, rural development, and national security through productive land use.

Senator Musa reaffirmed the Senate Committee on Finance’s full legislative support and oversight partnership to ensure the successful rollout, transparency, and sustainability of the SIPC initiative, not only in Niger State but across the federation.