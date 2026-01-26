Reps opposition lawmakers question non-implementation of 2025 Budget

…Mull Sack of Finance Minister, Accountant-General

By Gift Chapi-Odekina, Abuja

Members of the Opposition Caucus in the House of Representatives have raised serious concerns over the alleged non-implementation of the 2025 Appropriation Act, with indications that they may call for the removal of key finance officials over what they described as failed assurances to the legislature.

In a statement jointly signed by the Caucus Leaders, Hon. Fred Agbedi and Hon. Afam Ogene, the opposition lawmakers announced that a strategic meeting has been scheduled for Tuesday night at 8:00 p.m. to deliberate on pressing national and legislative issues.

According to the statement, discussions at the meeting will focus on fiscal governance, legislative oversight, and the performance of the minority leadership in the House.

A major item on the agenda, the caucus said, is the reported failure to implement the 2025 budget for an entire fiscal year, despite the House approving all loan requests submitted by the Executive. Members are expected to scrutinise claims that funds appropriated for capital projects were not released as promised.

The caucus is also considering demands for greater accountability in the finance sector, including a possible call for the removal of the Minister of Finance and the Accountant-General of the Federation.

The officials are accused of giving assurances to the House that the capital components of the 2025 budget would be implemented and that outstanding payment obligations would be cleared before the end of the year—commitments the caucus alleges were not fulfilled.

In addition, the opposition lawmakers plan to demand copies of all bills passed by the 10th Assembly, as well as the votes and proceedings of both chambers and all gazetted laws. The caucus said this step has become necessary in light of recent alterations to tax laws.

The meeting will also review the performance of the minority leadership amid concerns that some leaders may not have met the expectations of caucus members. Possible corrective measures are expected to be considered.

The venue of the meeting, the statement added, will be communicated to members on Tuesday.