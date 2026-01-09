Rivers Assembly says Fubara’s impeachment not suspended; reasons disturbingly weak – Elders

By Davies Iheamnachor, PORT HARCOURT

The Rivers State House of Assembly has said the impeachment process against Governor Siminalayi Fubara, and his deputy, Ngozi Odu, is on course and not suspended.

Meanwhile, the Rivers Elders and Leadership Forum, RELF, has described the reasons advanced by the state assembly for the impeachment of Fubara and Odu as disturbingly weak and lacking constitutional weight.

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Recall that on Thursday, the lawmakers began the impeachment process. However, today, Friday, reports claimed that the Rivers Assembly had suspended the process.

Reacting in a statement, Enemi George, Chairman, House Committee on Information, Petitions and Complaints, it was not true.

He added that notices of gross misconduct had been forwarded to Fubara and Odu, while the lawmakers await their responses.

“We are aware that certain persons and media platforms are at it again to misinform the public, particularly to the effect that the process has been halted or discontinued.

“Some are trending false narratives to cause disaffection between the House and well-meaning Nigerians.

“Therefore, with the leave of the Speaker, Rt. Hon. Martin Chike Amaewhule DSSRS, I call on all and sundry to disregard their antics, as their actions have already failed.

“We remain committed to our constitutional duties and will not be dissuaded by cheap blackmail or threats from those who do not have our country’s nascent democracy at heart,” the statement read.

Elders kick

On their part, the Rivers Elders and Leadership Forum, RELF, in a statement issued on Friday in Port Harcourt, and signed by its Acting Chairman, Dr. Gabriel Toby, a former Deputy Governor of the state, condemned the impeachment process, warning that it appears to be driven by narrow personal interests rather than genuine concern for good governance.

Dr. Toby stressed that impeachment is a grave constitutional process and should not be reduced to a tool for political vendetta or factional battles.

“Impeachment is a serious constitutional process, not a tool for political vendettas or factional struggles. The reasons so far advanced in support of this action are disturbingly weak, lacking substance, public interest justification, or constitutional weight. They appear driven by narrow personal interests rather than genuine concern for good governance,” he said.

The forum reminded the lawmakers that Governor Fubara’s mandate was freely given by the people of Rivers State and can only be challenged in strict compliance with the provisions of the Constitution.

Dr. Toby warned that the path being taken by the House of Assembly could further deepen the political crisis in the state, noting that Rivers State is yet to fully recover from the emergency rule previously imposed before the impeachment proceedings were resumed.

He urged the lawmakers to retrace their steps and prioritise the peace, unity, and development of the state over personal or partisan ambitions.

“We warn that the current course of action risks deepening political divisions, eroding public trust in democratic institutions, and further destabilising an already fragile polity,” he said.

Accordingly, the Rivers elders called on the House of Assembly to immediately halt the impeachment process and place the collective interest, peace, and progress of Rivers State above all other considerations.