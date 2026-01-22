Protest rocks INEC HQ over Warri re-delineation

…as women demand suspension of exercise; insist on fresh, transparent process

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA—A calm but resolute protest by the Warri Indigenous Women Forum, yesterday, drew attention to the headquarters of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, in Abuja, as the women accused the commission of carrying out a re-delineation exercise they say threatens the political survival of the Itsekiri people in Delta State.

The women urged INEC to immediately suspend the exercise, warning that any further step while court cases were still pending could amount to contempt of court and risk destabilising peace in the Niger Delta.

They also appealed to the Federal Government, the United Nations and the international community to intervene, describing the situation as one with grave political and humanitarian implications.

The protest march ended with the formal submission of a petition to INEC.

Speaking on behalf of the women was the Chairperson of the Warri Indigenous Women Forum, Mrs. Tenumah Alero, while the commission received the delegation through Prof. Abdullahi Zuru, National Commissioner representing the North West, who spoke for INEC’s leadership.

In the petition, the women faulted the re-delineation exercise allegedly carried out under the immediate past INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, saying it violates the fundamental and political rights of the Itsekiri Nation, whose ancestral homeland they insist lies wholly within the Warri Federal Constituency.

“It is a historical fact that the lands all around Warri Federal Constituency belong to the Itsekiri Nation, a fact known to the world long before the Amalgamation and Treaty,” the protesters said.

They argued that the present dispute cannot be divorced from a longer history of violence and marginalisation faced by the Itsekiri people.

“Since 1999, there has been deliberate and coordinated efforts by our neighbours to exterminate the Itsekiri people of Warri Kingdom, through a well-planned criminal campaign of violence, displacement, and systematic marginalisation,” the petition stated.

According to the women, investigations into the exercise show that it was fundamentally flawed and designed to achieve political exclusion.

They also accused INEC of ignoring ongoing legal proceedings, including Suit No. FHC/ABJ/CV/443/2025 at the Federal High Court and Appeal No. CA/ABJ/CV/1457/2025 currently before the Court of Appeal in Abuja.

“Any further action by INEC on this matter, amounts to contempt of court and a direct threat to peace and order,” the petition read.

The women further condemned reports that coordinate points were allegedly fixed in Edo and Ondo states, as well as in parts of Delta State outside the Warri Federal Constituency, to create polling units for non-indigenes and non-residents.

They also relied on a December 2025 judgment of the Court of Appeal, Asaba Division, which affirmed Itsekiri ownership of Ogbe-Ijoh community, insisting that INEC has no legal authority to act contrary to the ruling.

“INEC cannot lawfully create or name a ward in that community contrary to this binding judgment,” the petition read.

The women warned that if the exercise was allowed to stand, the Itsekiri could become the only ethnic nationality in Nigeria without a local government of their own.

“The Federal Government should not allow the attempted ethnic cleansing, wrapped under the guise of re-delineation,” they said.

Addressing the gathering, Mrs. Alero said the women decided to speak out after their children had earlier protested over the same issue.

“As a people, as mothers and as women, we decided to come today to clearly state that we are in full support of what our children came to do at that time.

“In furtherance of that, we have prepared a well-written petition, which we are formally submitting,” she said.

She also expressed appreciation to the Olu of Warri, His Royal Majesty Ogiame Atuwatse III, for his support and leadership.

The women, however, maintained that confidence can only be restored through a complete suspension of the exercise and a fresh, independent and transparent re-delineation process carried out in line with the law and in the interest of peace, justice and national unity.

This is democracy in action’ — INEC Responds

Responding on behalf of INEC, Prof. Zuru thanked the women for their peaceful conduct and assured them that their concerns would be considered.

He confirmed that the petition would be formally tabled before the commission and emphasised that INEC takes decisions collectively.

“This is democracy in action. Be assured that all submissions will be carefully reviewed,” the INEC Commissioner said.