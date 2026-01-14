Prophet Sam Ojo to host 24-hour men’s prayer marathon in Ibadan

By Idowu Bankole

Men from across the world are set to gather this Friday for a 24-hour Men’s Prayer Marathon hosted by Prophet Samuel Adebayo Ojo.

The prayer programme is scheduled to commence at 6:00 a.m. on Friday, January 16, 2026, at Ori-Oke Ogo, opposite Coca-Cola, Asejire, Ibadan.

According to the organisers, the marathon is aimed at fostering spiritual renewal, strengthening faith, and encouraging unity among men through sustained prayer and supplication.

The event is expected to feature intensive prayer sessions and ministerial activities focused on personal revival and collective intercession for families, communities and the nation.

Men from all walks of life have been invited to participate in the programme, which organisers described as a transformative spiritual encounter.

Participants are encouraged to arrive early and come prepared for the full 24-hour prayer session.