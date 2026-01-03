Police sanction DPO, refund money over Asaba ‘good samaritan’ incident

By Efe Onodjae

Following public outrage over an earlier report on how helping a dying man nearly ruined a netizen’s life, after he alleged that the police threatened him for “acting like Jesus”, the Nigeria Police Force has taken disciplinary action and resolved key issues arising from the incident.

Sources within the Delta State Police Command have confirmed that the concerned citizen who raised the allegations has since been formally contacted by the police authorities. The Divisional Police Officer (DPO) involved in the matter has been removed from his position and sanctioned in line with internal disciplinary procedures.

In addition, the money allegedly taken from the man’s bank account as bail has been fully refunded.

The clarification follows widespread reactions on social media after the man narrated how he was allegedly accused of murder and threatened by officers at the GRA Police Station, Asaba, after he rushed a dying stranger to the hospital.

Police authorities said the matter was reviewed after it gained public attention, stressing that the Force does not support intimidation, extortion, or the harassment of citizens acting in good faith.

The Delta State Command spokesperson, SP Bright Edafe, while replying to a netizen on Facebook regarding the issue, stated that the DPO has been removed. He said, “The guy has since been contacted, the DPO removed and sanctioned, and the money refunded.”