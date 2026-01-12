Plateau: Jang denies calling for Mutfwang’s resignation over defection

Jang

By Marie-Therese Nanlong

Jos – Former Plateau State Governor, Senator Jonah Jang, has dismissed a media report alleging that he called on Governor Caleb Mutfwang to resign following his defection from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

In a statement issued on Monday and signed by his media consultant, Clinton Garuba, Senator Jang described the report as misleading and taken out of context.

He clarified that at no point during a PDP stakeholders’ meeting held last week did he demand the governor’s resignation. Rather, his comments criticised the trend of politicians defecting from their Parties.

Senator Jang urged Plateau residents to disregard the report and continue supporting Governor Mutfwang, who governs with a legitimate mandate given to him by the people of the state.