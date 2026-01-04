Northern Governors condemn Niger market attack, mourn Yobe boat tragedy

…Task Security Agencies on Manhunt for Terrorists, Rescue of Abducted Civilians

By Soni Daniel

The Northern States Governors Forum (NSGF) has deplored in the strongest terms the dastardly terrorist attack at Kasuwan Daji Market in Demo community, Borgu Local Government Area of Niger State, describing it as a cruel assault on innocent citizens and a grave threat to peace and livelihoods.

Reports indicate that no fewer than 30 traders, including women and other civilians, were brutally killed, many others abducted, and the market set ablaze during the attack by suspected terrorists.

In a statement on behalf of his colleagues, the Chairman of the Forum and Governor of Gombe State, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, expressed shock and outrage over the incident, noting that it had inflicted untold grief on families, disrupted economic activities and unsettled otherwise peaceful communities.

Governor Inuwa Yahaya noted that such senseless acts of terror targeting market women, traders and citizens going about their lawful activities, are morally reprehensible and strike at the very heart of communal harmony and regional economic life.

The NSGF Chairman condemned the perpetrators in unequivocal terms, calling on security agencies to intensify efforts to track down and apprehend those responsible and ensure they face justice.

Inuwa extended the forum’s deepest condolences to the families of the victims, the Government and people of Niger State, and all affected communities, while praying for the repose of the souls of the deceased, strength for the bereaved, and the swift rescue of those abducted.

The governor assured of the forum’s continued collaboration with federal and security agencies to strengthen security architecture and safeguard lives and livelihoods across the North.

Relatedly, the Northern States Governors Forum also mourned the tragic boat mishap in Yobe State, in which at least 25 passengers lost their lives while 14 others remain missing, after a passenger boat capsized along the Yobe River in Garbi town, Nguru Local Government Area, while returning from local commercial activities.

Governor Inuwa Yahaya, speaking for the Forum, conveyed his heartfelt condolences to the families and loved ones of the victims, describing the incident as a painful reminder of the urgent need to prioritise safety in all forms of transportation.

The forum urged relevant authorities to intensify search and rescue operations, ensure that survivors receive immediate medical attention, and review and enforce safety protocols to prevent a recurrence of such tragedies.

The NSGF Chairman appealed to citizens across the North to remain united, calm and compassionate, supporting one another during difficult moments, while reaffirming the group’s commitment to working with all relevant agencies to tackle insecurity, strengthen emergency response systems and support communities affected by tragic incidents.