Lagos’ untapped frontier for tourism

By Jimoh Babatunde

When people think of Lagos, the images that often come to mind are busy roads, towering buildings, and nonstop energy. Yet, beyond the traffic and city noise lies one of Lagos’ most under explored assets: its vast network of waterways.

Read Also: How Fubara deceived us – Rivers PDP

From the Atlantic coastline to lagoons, creeks, and rivers, Lagos is a water city with enormous tourism potential waiting to be fully realised.

“Lagos is naturally a waterfront city, but we have not fully told that story to the world,” said Ganiyu ‘Tarzan’ Balogun in Lagos.

Balogun, who is also the President of Association of Tourist Boat Operators and Water Transporters of Nigeria (ATBOWATON) added: “If properly developed, Lagos waterways can compete with some of the best urban water tourism destinations globally.”

Lagos is bordered by water on almost every side. The Atlantic Ocean stretches along its southern edge, while the Lagos Lagoon and numerous inland waterways cut through communities such as Ikoyi, Victoria Island, Lekki, Badagry, and Epe.

Speaking during a boat cruise for family members and friends from Lekki to Ibeshe Beach, weekend, Balogun said historically, Lagos waters served as trade routes and cultural lifelines for coastal settlements. “Today, they offer a unique opportunity to redefine tourism in Africa’s largest city.”

In recent years, interest in water-based tourism has begun to grow. Boat cruises across the lagoon now provide residents and visitors with a fresh view of the city skyline.

From the calm waters of Five Cowrie Creek to sunset cruises around Victoria Island, these experiences offer a slower, scenic alternative to Lagos’ famously congested roads.

“For many first-time visitors, the boat cruise completely changes their perception of Lagos,” said Ganiyu Tarzan Balogun. “They are surprised by how peaceful and beautiful the city looks from the water.”

Beyond leisure cruises, Lagos waters hold strong potential for cultural and heritage tourism. Historic coastal towns such as Badagry tell powerful stories of pre-colonial trade, migration, and the transatlantic slave route.

Waterways that once connected kingdoms and communities can now serve as living museums, linking tourists directly to Nigeria’s history through guided boat tours and waterfront cultural centers.

“Arriving in Badagry by water gives visitors a deeper emotional connection to the town’s history,” explained Chief Sunday Avoseh, a Badagry-based cultural guide. “It helps them understand how important the waterways were to our ancestors.”

There is also growing interest in eco-tourism. Mangrove forests, fishing villages, and wetlands around Epe and Lekki offer opportunities for kayaking, birdwatching, sport fishing, and nature tours.

According to environmental advocates, responsible development could protect these ecosystems while creating jobs for local communities.

“Our wetlands are not just tourist attractions; they are ecosystems that support livelihoods,” said Dr. Kemi Lawal, an environmental researcher. “Tourism must go hand in hand with conservation.”

Balogun, who is also the Managing Director of Tarzan Marine Enterprises , said despite its promise, water tourism in Lagos faces challenges.

He said safety concerns, limited infrastructure, water pollution, and inconsistent regulation continue to slow growth. The leading water tour operator stresses the need for better jetties, clearer rules, and stronger enforcement of safety standards as well as the need to have float fuel stations in the state.

“I have been beaten so many times by the Nigerian Army and police because I used to buy fuel with the 20-liter jerry can for my boat.”

He explained that boat operators find it difficult fuelling their boats and that is a major challenge in promoting water tourism.

A senior official at the Lagos State Waterways Authority, who spoke on condition of anonymity, noted that efforts are ongoing. “We are working to improve safety, expand ferry routes, and encourage private sector participation. Tourism on water is part of our long-term vision.”

As cities around the world turn to their waterfronts to boost tourism and improve quality of life, Lagos stands at a crossroads. With strategic planning and sustainable investment, the city’s waterways could become a defining feature of its tourism identity—offering visitors a chance to experience Lagos not just by road, but by water.

Vanguard News