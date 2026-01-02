How Fubara deceived us – Rivers PDP

Fubara

The Rivers chapter of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) says Gov. Siminalayi Fubara has betrayed it and the Rivers people by dumping the party in the middle of its current political crisis.

Dr Nname Ewor, a factional Caretaker Chairman of the party stated this during a news conference on Thursday in Port Harcourt.

Recalls that the face-off between Fubara and members of the State Assembly began barely a year after taken office, which later threw the state into serious political crisis.

Ewor said that President Bola Tinubu intervened, adding that part of the agreement was that Fubara would not run for another term.

He added that Fubara was also asked to reinstate Chief Ohna Awuse as Chairman, Rivers Traditional Rulers Council.

He further revealed that other agreements reached was that the governor should drop Tammy Danagogo as Secretary to the State Government and Edison Ehie as Chief of Staff.

He alleged that Fubara had refused to keep all the terms of the pact reached, leading to the collapse of the peace agreement and the subsequent declaration of a State of Emergency in Rivers by Tinubu.

The chairman added that Fubara had another agreement with Tinubu shortly before the emergency rule was lifted, a situation that led to his eventual defection from the PDP to the ruling All Progressive Party (APC).

He explained that shortly after announcing his defection, Fubara began boasting that Tinubu would force the State House of Assembly members to pass the 2026 budget.

He said that the governor also boasted that Tinubu would equally compel the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, to support his second term reelection bid.

He called on Fubara to tell the people of Rivers the terms of agreement reached with Tinubu before the emergency rule was lifted in the state.

“The mandate Fubara is holding was given to him by Rivers people, and all his actions and inactions affects all those whose mandate he is holding.

“Therefore, it is incumbent on him at this material time, to disclose to Rivers people the terms of the peace agreement he entered with Tinubu before the emergency rule was lifted.

“This will enable rivers people to make informed decisions,”he said.

Ewor recalled that the PDP challenged the declaration of the state of emergency at the Supreme Court to protect its mandate.

“Today, Fubara has taken our mandate to the APC, which with all intent and purpose, is unjust,” he said.

Ewor further accused Fubara of deceiving them into attending the PDP Convention in Ibadan, only for him to stay away from the meeting, which is currently a matter of litigation before the court.

He disclosed that he has fully aligned himself with Wike’s calls for the re-election of Tinubu in 2027.