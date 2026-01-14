Kwankwaso gives condition to rejoin APC

Rabiu Kwankwaso

By Bashir Bello

KANO – The National leader of the New Nigeria People’s Party, NNPP, Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso has given a fresh condition to rejoin the ruling party, All Progressive Congress, APC.

Kwankwaso in a video shared on Facebook by his aide, Saifullahi Hassan, said he will not join the party without concrete agreement and being clearly informed about his role and plans for the common people, especially the teeming supporters.

The former two term governor, however, said he disagree with joining the party without reaching an agreement.

According to him, “I will not go to the APC blindly. I must be clearly informed of my role, the direction of the journey, and the fate of our plans for the common people including the position of our supporters and the Kano State Government. That is my stand,” Kwankwaso said.

Recalled that party loyalists had prevailed to the duo of Governor Abba Yusuf and his political godfather, Kwankwaso to lead them to join the APC whereas the former (the governor) heed the calls against the wishes of the later (Kwankwaso).