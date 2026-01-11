The Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ola Olukoyede, has dismissed allegations that the agency targets opposition figures, insisting that its investigations are carried out without political considerations.

Olukoyede made the clarification in an exclusive interview on Channels Television’s Sunday Politics, where he addressed criticisms surrounding the EFCC’s prosecution of a former Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami.

According to the EFCC boss, the case against Malami is neither personal nor politically motivated, stressing that the investigation began long before he assumed office.

“Let me tell you about that particular former attorney-general that you are talking about — there is nothing personal in this matter. If Nigeria is to move forward, all of us must agree that this fight must be fought without being partisan,” Olukoyede said.

He explained that the investigation into Malami predated his tenure as EFCC chairman, noting that he only inherited the case file.

“The investigation of this man predated me in office, and a lot of people don’t know that. Yes, I edited the investigation file. What I did was to ensure that the investigation was carried out in a very professional and thorough manner,” he said.

Olukoyede disclosed that Malami had been under investigation for nearly two and a half years, adding that the EFCC proceeded cautiously to ensure the case was solid before going to court.

“He has been under investigation for almost two and a half years. The file was opened not even under me. I inherited it,” he said. “Not until I was convinced that we had a watertight case… so there’s nothing personal about it.”

The EFCC recently arraigned Malami, his wife and son on a 16-count charge bordering on alleged money laundering. On January 7, Justice Emeka Nwite of the Federal High Court in Abuja granted the defendants bail in the sum of ₦500 million, with two sureties each.

The judge ordered that the sureties must own landed property in Abuja districts including Asokoro, Maitama or Gwarinpa, and directed the defendants to deposit their travel documents with the court.

The prosecution has, however, drawn criticism from the African Democratic Congress (ADC) in Kebbi State, which accused the EFCC of witch-hunt and political victimisation. The party alleged that selective enforcement of the law undermines public confidence in anti-corruption efforts.

Responding to such claims, Olukoyede said the EFCC’s mandate requires it not only to enforce the law but to be seen as doing so fairly, adding that allegations of bias in the Malami case were unfounded.