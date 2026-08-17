I’ve instructed Osun Attorney-General to drop suit against EFCC — Adeleke

Governor Adeleke of Osun State.

Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State said he has instructed the state’s Attorney-General to withdraw the suit filed against the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, over the freezing of the state government’s bank account.

Read Also: Why Adeleke won again in Osun

Adeleke said this in an interview with Channels Television’s Sunday Politics, hours after he was declared winner of the August 15 governorship election.

Governor Adeleke had slammed a N2 billion suit on EFCC over what he termed the unlawful freezing of the state’s Federal Statutory Allocation Account. Read the full story HERE.

Asked during the Channels TV interview whether he was ready to put the political disagreements and the EFCC case behind him, the governor said he had decided to move on following President Bola Tinubu’s intervention.

“I’m putting them behind. What else do I want? I have instructed my Attorney General to drop it. Mr President has done well. He called me. What more do I want?” Adeleke said.

On allegations that some of his supporters and officials were being invited and questioned by the EFCC, Adeleke said he had directed his lawyers to provide the necessary assistance.

“Well, we have been talking. I have been calling all my lawyers to go there. I’m sure the APC in Osun, according to them, they are telling us they are using federal might,” he said.

Adeleke, however, said he did not believe President Tinubu was aware of some of the actions attributed to federal agencies.

“Most of these things, the President doesn’t know. The President has a lot of foreign work and jobs to do,” he said.

According to the governor, some of his aides were invited by the EFCC for questioning but were released after no wrongdoing was established.

“I told my people, go there. We haven’t got anything to hide. And when they go there, they ask them questions, and then they will say, ‘Go on.’ Can you imagine my spokesperson? You are inviting my spokesperson — is my spokesperson a finance minister or accountant?” Adeleke asked.

He described the invitations as a distraction and alleged that former Osun State governor Gboyega Oyetola was behind the development because of his relationship with President Tinubu.

“All these things is Oyetola because he is the cousin to the President. He is dropping the President’s name. I know that the President didn’t know about the EFCC one. That is why he had to call me and stop it,” Adeleke said.

Vanguard News