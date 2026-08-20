DSS nabs man impersonating personnel in Abuja

DSS

…Arrested in tactical uniform with fake pistol, allegedly extorting motorists

By Soni Daniel

ABUJA — The Department of State Services (DSS) has arrested a man identified as Moferewa Maiye for allegedly impersonating a personnel of the Service in Abuja.

Maiye, who claimed to be from Agbajojun Village in Mopamuro Local Government Area of Kogi State, was trailed and arrested by DSS operatives at his hideout around NITEL Junction, along Adetokunbo Ademola Way, Wuse II, Abuja.

He was reportedly arrested wearing a DSS tactical uniform and in possession of a fake pistol.

A security source said the Service acted on credible intelligence that Maiye was allegedly using the uniform and fake weapon to intimidate commuters and motorists and extort money from them.

During interrogation, the suspect reportedly claimed that his brother, identified as Monday Maiye, was a DSS personnel who died several years ago.

He reportedly told investigators that the DSS uniform and other items in his possession belonged to his late brother.

The suspect remains in custody and is being interrogated as investigators work to determine how he obtained the DSS uniform and kit.

The source said investigators were also examining how long the suspect had allegedly been involved in impersonation and extortion.

The arrest, the source added, underscored the Service’s concern over the activities of individuals who impersonate security personnel to intimidate members of the public and perpetrate criminal acts.