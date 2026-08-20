Ndume seeks rescue of abducted Mussa, Lassa schoolchildren, others

…. As Army pledges to engage 1,000 Youth for recruitment

By Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri

Senator Mohammed Ali Ndume, representing Borno South Senatorial District, has called on the Nigerian military to intensify efforts towards the rescue of victims abducted from communities across Southern Borno, including the schoolchildren from Mussa and Lassa, passengers abducted along the Buratai axis and the remaining victims from Ngoshe.

Ndume made the appeal during a visit to the Theatre Command, North East ‘Operation HADIN KAI’, where he commended the Nigerian military for its sustained efforts in combating insurgency and restoring relative peace across the region.

This is as the Nigerian Army has disclosed plans to recruit about 1,000 Southern Borno youths, mostly from Gwoza Local Government Area of Borno State into the military, as part of efforts to strengthen security and improve military presence across Southern Borno and adjoining parts of Adamawa State.

These were made known when the Senator visited the Theatre Commander, Joint Task Force North East ‘Operation HADIN KAI’, Major General Abdulsalam Abubakar, in Maimalari Cantonment, Maiduguri on Wednesday.

Ndume, who is also a member of the Senate Committee on Army, said his visit was both to appreciate the military and to draw renewed attention to the plight of families whose loved ones remain in captivity.

“Most importantly, General, I know you are putting in your best efforts towards the rescue of our children in Mussa and Lassa, the passengers abducted along the Buratai axis and the remaining victims from Ngoshe.

“We know you are making efforts, but because of the anxiety we all share and the length of time these people have remained away from their families, I have to continue to push for greater effort,” Ndume said.

He noted that some of the victims have now spent more than 100 days away from their families, creating deep anxiety among relatives and communities.

According to the Senator, the appeal should not be interpreted as a failure to recognise the sacrifices and efforts of the military, but rather as a reflection of the responsibility of a representative to continue speaking for his people and demanding action where necessary.

“Like Oliver Twist, I have come to ask for more for my people. It is my moral obligation to commend you when you do well and also bring the concerns of my constituents before you,” he said.

Ndume said the security situation in Borno had improved significantly compared to previous years, attributing the progress to the sacrifices of officers and soldiers operating across the theatre.

He commended the military coordination and synergy among the security agencies, describing it as a major factor behind the gains recorded in the fight against insurgency.

The Senator also praised the improved relationship between the military and civilians, saying it has given communities greater confidence in the security forces and encouraged cooperation in the ongoing campaign against insurgency.

He urged the military to sustain the momentum and intensify operations towards locating and safely reuniting all remaining abductees with their families.

The lawmaker conveyed his appreciation, on behalf of the people of Borno South, to the Chief of Army Staff, Service Chiefs, theatre commander, officers and soldiers for their sacrifices.

While thanking them for the progress recorded so far, Ndume maintained that the rescue of every remaining abductee must remain a priority.

“The people are anxious, and the families are waiting. We appreciate what the military is doing, but we will continue to appeal for greater efforts until our people are reunited with their families,” the Senator said.

Responding, the Theatre Commander thanked Senator Ndume for the visit and assured him that the concerns raised over the abducted victims had been noted.

The commander reiterated the commitment of the Nigerian Army and other security agencies to ongoing operations aimed at protecting communities, stabilising affected areas and ensuring the safe return of residents displaced by years of insurgency.

He attributed the successes being recorded in the theatre to the support of the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. General Waidi Shaibu, whom he said has a deep understanding of the operational environment in the North-East.

According to him, the military has continued to expand its presence across vulnerable areas through the establishment of new formations, deployment of additional troops and strengthening of existing sectors.

The Theatre Commander assured Senator Ndume that the military remains committed to improving security across Borno South, particularly in areas that have experienced repeated attacks and abductions.

He said the government deserves recognition for supporting the military, stressing that well-motivated and properly equipped troops are essential to winning the fight against insecurity.

…..Army to recruit 1,000 Youths

Meanwhile, the Nigerian Army has disclosed plans to recruit about 1,000 Southern Borno youths, moatly from Gwoza Local Government Area of Borno State into the military, as part of efforts to strengthen security and improve military presence across Southern Borno and adjoining parts of Adamawa State.

This was disclosed by the Theatre Commander, Major General Abdulsalam Abubakar during the Senator’s visit.

He said the current Chief of Army Staff, Lt. General Waidi Shaibu having previously served in the theatre, possesses a deep understanding of the operational environment and security challenges in the North-East.

According to him, the establishment of new battalions and the deployment of troops to strategic locations have significantly improved security and restored social and economic activities in previously threatened communities.

Major General Abubakar disclosed that battalions in Mandaragrau and Kirawa are among the newly established military formations, with troops now physically deployed on the ground.

“Previously, much of the military activity around some of these areas was conducted from across the Cameroon side, but today, we have soldiers physically deployed on the ground, and this has encouraged the return of socio- economic activities,” he said.

The Theatre Commander further explained that a new Sector IV was created to cover Southern Borno and Northern Adamawa, with the objective of bridging the security gap between the two areas.

He said the Chief of Army Staff had approved two additional battalions—226 and 247 Battalions—to strengthen operations within the sector.

“The two battalions are now fully functional, and going forward, you will see serious improvement in the security situation, particularly around the Chibok and Askira-Uba axis,” he assured.

The commander also disclosed that the military was intensifying stabilisation operations to enable displaced persons and residents of communities affected by insurgency to safely return to their homes.

He said the stabilisation efforts were being supported by strong collaboration between the military and the Borno State Government.

Speaking further on recruitment and youth engagement, the Theatre Commander said significant investments were being made in the training of indigenous youths from the region.

He revealed that “over 1,000 indigenous youths are currently undergoing military-related training through an initiative supported by the Chief of Army Staff in collaboration with the Borno State Government”.

He added that the next phase of the programme would focus on Sothern Borno, particularly Gwoza, where about 1,000 youths are expected to be recruited into the Nigerian Army after the completion of the ongoing training exercise in Jos.

“The second focus will be Southern Borno, especially Gwoza LGA. We intend to take almost 1,000 youths from the zone into the military after we conclude the current exercise. That is equivalent to bringing almost three battalions from the area into the system,” he said.

The Theatre Commander assured Senator Ndume that the concerns raised regarding the need for additional troops in Ngulde, Shaffa, Mandaragrau, Askira-Uba, Ngoshe and Kirawa had been noted.

He also disclosed that the Nigerian Army was expecting the delivery of more than 20 additional operational platforms before the end of the year as part of ongoing efforts to strengthen military operations.

He reassured the Senator that Borno South would continue to receive the necessary attention.

“Be rest assured that your senatorial district will be safe and adequately covered,” the Theatre Commander said.

Senator Ndume, while expressing appreciation for the military’s efforts, also commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for supporting the Armed Forces.

He particularly praised the President for approving improvements in the remuneration of military personnel (monthly salaries), noting that adequate support and motivation for troops remain critical to the success of the fight against insecurity.

The Senator also commended the improving civil-military relationship in the North-East, describing it as an important factor that has restored public confidence and strengthened cooperation between communities and security agencies.