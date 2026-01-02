INEC denies releasing timetable for 2027 general election

By Omeiza Ajayi

The Independent National Electoral Commission INEC has dismissed reports circulating in some quarters claiming that it has released the timetable and schedule of activities for the 2027 general election, describing the information as false and misleading.

The dismissal effectively rubbishes INEC’s initial projections detailed in a document entitled “Election Management in Nigeria, 2015-2025”.

While the Commission has, in fact, not issued an “election timetable and schedule of activities”, it had earlier fixed general election dates for the next four decades.

Saturday Vanguard recalls that the Commission under Prof. Mahmood Yakubu presented two books to the public in the twilight of his administration. The first, entitled Election Management in Nigeria, 2015-2025, is a compendium of all the activities carried out in the last ten years under my watch. The second book entitled Innovations in Electoral Technology 2015 – 2025 more specifically dwells on the new technologies introduced by the Commission in the last one decade.

The Commission in a statement issued on Friday night in Abuja and signed by its Chief Press Secretary and Media Adviser to the INEC Chairman, Adedayo Oketola, stated that no timetable or schedule of activities has been released for the 2027 polls.

Yakubu had before his exit anchored Nigeria’s general elections to a permanent schedule: Presidential and National Assembly elections every third Saturday in February. Governorship and State Assembly elections exactly two weeks later.

According to the first document, the next 10 general elections were mapped out on Page 128 as follows;

2027: Presidential & NASS – February 20 | Governorship & State Assembly – March 6

2031: February 16 & March 1

2035: February 17 & March 3

2039: February 19 & March 5

2043: February 21 & March 7

2047: February 16 & March 2

2051: February 18 & March 4

2055: February 20 & March 6

2059: February 15 & March 1

2063: February 17 & March 3

However, the electoral body on Friday assured Nigerians that the official timetable and schedule of activities for the 2027 general election would be released in due course and in full compliance with the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended), and the Electoral Act, 2022. It said the information would be communicated through its established and verified channels when ready.

INEC explained that it operates strictly within the provisions of the law, noting that Section 28(1) of the Electoral Act, 2022, provides that the Commission shall publish a notice of election not later than 360 days before the date appointed for a general election.

It added that any timetable or schedule issued outside this statutory framework could not have emanated from the Commission.

INEC urged members of the public and the media to disregard the fake reports and rely only on information from its official platforms for accurate and authoritative updates.