FG to scrap HND dichotomy, empower polytechnics to award degrees

By Joseph Erunke

Abuja-The federal government has announced plans to abolish the long-standing Higher National Diploma, HND, dichotomy by empowering polytechnics to award degrees, in a major reform aimed at repositioning technical and vocational education as a driver of national development.

The Minister of Education, Dr. Tunji Alausa, disclosed this in Abuja yesterday while addressing a high-level retreat of council chairmen, commissioners of education, rectors, registrars and bursars.

Describing the move as a landmark policy shift, the minister said it would end decades of discrimination against polytechnic graduates and elevate polytechnics into centres of excellence within Nigeria’s higher education system.

According to him, the reform will place polytechnic education on a stronger footing, while preserving its core strength in hands-on, industry-focused training.

He noted that Nigeria’s future competitiveness depended on a workforce equipped to create, build and solve real-world problems.

The minister explained that the policy aligned with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, which prioritised job creation, industrial growth and human capital development.

With degree-awarding status, polytechnics are expected to attract stronger industry partnerships, improved funding opportunities and greater public confidence.

Dr. Alausa assured stakeholders that the transition would be guided by clear standards, strong regulation and quality assurance mechanisms to ensure global competitiveness.

Speaking on the theme, “Transforming Polytechnic Education in Nigeria: Innovation, Good Governance and Sustainability for National Development,” the minister said polytechnics were critical to building a skills-driven economy.

He said the ministry had prioritised Technical and Vocational Education and Training ,TVET, to ensure graduates were industry-ready, innovative and capable of driving economic growth.

He urged polytechnic leaders to entrench innovation through entrepreneurship centres, research hubs and robust industry partnerships, identifying renewable energy, agri-technology, digital manufacturing and climate-resilient solutions as priority areas.

On governance, Dr. Alausa warned that transparency, accountability and ethical leadership must define the new era in polytechnic administration, and called for fiscal discipline, timely audits, prudent resource management and zero tolerance for corruption.

The minister also emphasised sustainability, encouraging institutions to increase internally generated revenue through production and services, develop eco-friendly campuses and build resilient infrastructure.

Polytechnics, he said, should aim to produce what they consumed and support national needs by reducing dependence on imports.

While acknowledging challenges such as funding gaps, outdated facilities and societal bias in favour of university degrees, Dr. Alausa said the opportunities ahead were far greater.

He reaffirmed the federal government’s commitment to supporting polytechnics through policy reforms, infrastructure upgrades and partnerships.

He further announced a special TETFund intervention this year to upgrade polytechnic engineering schools with state-of-the-art equipment, following a similar intervention for 12 medical colleges last year.

Charging participants to return to their institutions as agents of change, the minister said: “The future of our youth, our economy and our nation depends on the transformation we ignite here today.”

Education experts at the retreat described the announcement as a turning point, saying it would boost enrolment, motivate students and staff, and strengthen the contribution of polytechnics to key sectors such as manufacturing, technology, agriculture and renewable energy.