Ebonyi procures three aircraft to boost economy

Gov. Nwifuru

The Ebonyi Government on Thursday said it has procured three aircraft under the Ebonyi Air Outfit that would arrive in the state on Jan. 26.

Gov. Francis Nwifuru made the disclosure in Abakaliki during a New Year broadcast to people of the state, noting that it was part of the intensive drive to enhance the state’s economy.

Nwifuru said the move was not about prestige but a calculated initiative aimed at opening Ebonyi to greater economic activity.

“Reliable air transport makes it easier for investors to do business, for professionals to move freely from the state and for our people to connect with other parts of the country and beyond.

“Ebonyi Air will support business growth, encourage tourism and reduce the time and cost of travel.

“This will also strengthen Ebonyi’s position as a state that is ready to engage with the wider economy and attract new opportunities,” he said.

The governor said that by improving connectivity, the state was creating conditions that support trade, investment and job creation, making it more accessible and competitive.

“Additionally, we will commence the establishment of a modern cement factory to harness our abundant limestone deposits.

“Raw materials from different parts of Nigeria have been transported elsewhere for processing, and our goal is to add that value at home.

“Processing our limestone within Ebonyi will secure jobs, skills, and income within our communities,” the governor said.

He noted that the cement factory would support industrial development and create direct and indirect employment opportunities for the people.

“The investment will contribute significantly to the Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) of the state and also support construction activities.

“This project is part of a broader plan to move Ebonyi from a consumption to a production economy – one that uses its natural resources wisely.

“Economic progress must go hand-in-hand with democratic responsibility as development is strongest when leadership is chosen by the people it serves,” he said.

Speaking on Local Government elections, Nwifuru assured that the state would conduct its own in 2026 and pledged that such would be free and fair.

“Let me state that there will be no imposition of candidates as local government council leaders must emerge through people’s votes and not through appointment or influence,” he said.

The governor reeled out his administration’s achievements in the areas of economy, infrastructure, education, health, among others and pledged to consolidate on the gains already recorded in all sectors.

Vanguard News