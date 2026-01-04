Ebonyi LG Poll: APC sale of nomination forms begins January 8

…Chairmanship form pegged at ₦30m, councillorship at ₦250,000

By Jeff Agbodo, Abakaliki

Ahead of the August 2026 local government elections in Ebonyi State, the All Progressives Congress (APC) has announced that the sale of nomination forms will commence on January 8, 2026.

The State Chairman of the party, Chief Stanley Emegha Okoro, disclosed this after a meeting with APC ward chairmen and secretaries from across the local governments at the party’s secretariat in Abakaliki, where preparations and guidelines for the council polls were discussed.

According to him, the nomination form for the chairmanship position will cost ₦30 million, comprising ₦5 million for the expression of interest form. For the councillorship position, the form will go for ₦250,000, including ₦50,000 for expression of interest.

Chief Okoro said chairmanship primaries would be conducted through a delegate system, while councillorship primaries would adopt the Option A4 method. He assured party members that the process would be fair, credible and transparent.

The APC chairman noted that while the party supports internal zoning arrangements in various communities, such zoning must produce popular and acceptable candidates capable of winning elections.

“It depends on what the party wants and who the people want, not just zoning for the sake of it. You cannot bring a candidate that the masses do not want. It doesn’t work that way,” he said.

He added that in some areas zoning would be applied, while in others the party would be guided strictly by popular choice.

“The party must go by a popular candidate. We cannot field a non-popular candidate. The candidate must come from the people,” Okoro stressed.