Court orders interim forfeiture of Malami’s 57 properties worth N213bn

The Federal High Court in Abuja has ordered the interim forfeiture of 57 properties suspected to be proceeds of unlawful activities linked to Mr Abubakar Malami, SAN, former Minister of Justice, to the Federal Government.

Justice Emeka Nwite granted the order following an ex parte motion moved by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC)’s lawyer, Ekele Iheanacho, SAN, to the effect.

The multi-billion naira landed properties are located in Abuja, Kebbi, Kano and Kaduna States.

Although the order was made on Tuesday, its certified true copy was sighted on Wednesday, according to a report by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

“It is hereby ordered that an interim order of this honourable court is hereby made forfeiting to the Federal Government of Nigeria the properties described in Schedule 1 below, which are reasonably suspected to be proceeds of unlawful activities,” the judge said.

Justice Nwite, in the ruling, also directed the publication of the interim order of forfeiture in any national daily “inviting any person(s) or body (ies) who may have interest in the properties listed in the schedule to show cause, within 14 days of the publication, why a final order of forfeiture to the Federal Government of Nigeria of the said assets and properties, should not be made.”

The judge then adjourned the matter until Jan. 37 for the report of compliance.

The assets include: **Luxury Duplex at Amazon Street, Plot No. 3011 Within Cadastral Zone, A06 Maitama; File No: AN enhancement 11352, which was purchased in December 2022 at N500, 000, 000.00 (value after enhancement at N5, 950, 000, 000);

**Two Winged Large Storey Building Situate at No. 3, Onitsha Crescent, Area 11,Garki, Cadastral Zone, A03, Abuja (formerly Harmonia Hotels Limited), FCT, which was purchased Dec. 2018 at N7, 000, 000, 000.00.

**Plot 683, Jabi District, Cadastral Zone B04, Comprising of a five storey Building (Now Luxurious Meethaq Hotels Ltd, Jabi with 53 rooms/suites), which was purchased in Sept. 2020 at carcass level at N850, 000, 000. 00 with additional N300, 000, 000 to take possession (value after completion N8, 400, 000, 000).

**Property No. 3130 within Cadastral Zone A04, Asokoro District, FCT, Abuja, Comprising of Terraces, purchased in Jan. 2021 at N360, 000, 000.00.

**Property No. 3 Rhine Street, Maitama, Abuja (MEETHAQ HOTELS LTD, MAITAMA WITH 15 ROOMS), which was purchased on in Feb. 2018 at N430, 000, 000.00 (current value after rehabilitation is N12, 950, 000, 000).

**Plot No. 1241B, Asokoro District Zone (NO. 11A YAKUBU GOWON CRESCENT) ASOKORO DISTRICT, which was purchased July 2021 at N325, 000, 000.00.

**SHOP NO. C82 CITISCAPE — SHARIFF PLAZA, PLOT 739 CADASTRAL ZONE A07, AMINU KANO CRESCENT, WUSE Il, FCT, ABUJA, which was purchased in March 2024 at N120, 000, 000.00.

**NO. 4 AHMADU BELLO WAY, NASARAWA GRA, KANO, which was purchased in Dec. 2022 at N300, 000, 000. 00

**PLOT 157, LAMIDO CRESCENT, NASARAWA, GRA, KANO, purchased in July 2019 with no specific amount stated.

**A PLAZA, COMMERCIAL TOILETS, LAUNDERING, WAREHOUSE TANKS ADJACENT TO BIRNIN KEBBI MARKET, which was purchased in 2021 at N100, 000, 000.00.

**100 HECTARES OF LAND ALONG BRININ KEBBI, JEGA ROAD, which was purchased in 2020 at N100, 000, 000.00.

** 4 BEDROOM BUNGALOW GESSE PHASE, BIRNIN KEBBI, which was purchased in 2023 at N101, 000, 000.00.

** SHOPS NOS. A36, B3 VEGAS MALL, WUSE 2, ABUJA, which was purchased in July 2023 at N158, 000, 000.00.

**NO. 26, BABBI DRIVE, BUA ESTATE, ABUJA, purchased in 2022 at N136, 000, 000.00.

**NO. 27, EFAB ESTATES AVENUE, 59™ CRESCENT, GWARIMPA, ABUJA, purchased in Jan. 2016 at N120, 000, 000.00.

**4 BEDROOM/ 2 ROOMS BOYS QUARTERS AT NO. 10B, DOKA CRESCENT ABAKPA GRA, KADUNA, purchased in Jan. 2018 at N40, 000, 000.00.

**PLOT NO. 13, IPENT 7 ESTATE, KARSANA DISTRICT, ABUJA, purchased in June 2018 at N85, 000, 000.00.

**A BEDROOM DUPLEX & BOYS QUARTERS AT NO. 12 YALINGA STREET, OFF ADETOKUNBO ADEMOLA CRESCENT, WUSE Il, ABUJA, purchased in Oct. 2018 at N150, 000, 000.00.

**TWO WAREHOUSE SHOPS B40 AND B46, WUSE MARKET, ABUJA, purchased in July 2020 at N50, 000, 000.00.

**TWIN HOUSES AT ZONE E, APO LEGISLATIVE QUARTERS, CADASTRAL ZONE B01, PLOT 14014, GUDU DISTRICT, ABUJA, it was purchased between Feb and May 2017 at N250, 000, 000.00.

**Properties acquired by Khadimiyya for Justice & Development Initiative at the Academic Garden City, Birnin Kebbi, sold by the Federal Housing Authority Mortgage namely.

Others are nine units of three-bedroom, bungalow, three units of two-bedroom, bungalow, and 5.4 hectares of land, which were purchased between Feb. 2023 and Sept. 2023 at N187, 000, 000.00, among other assets listed in the schedule.

NAN reports that Malami, his wife, Hajia Bashir Asabe and his son, Abubakar Abdulaziz, are currently facing an alleged N8.7 billion money laundering charge before Justice Nwite.

The EFCC had, in the charge marked: FHC/ABJ/CR/700/2025, named the ex-minister, Asabe, his wife and an employee of a firm linked to the former minister, Rahamaniyya Properties Ltd, and his son as 1st, 2nd and 3rd defendants respectively.

The anti-graft agency, in the 16 counts, accused the defendants of carrying out various suspicious transactions and attempting to conceal the unlawful origin of billions of naira through bank accounts and property acquisitions across Abuja, Kano and Kebbi.

They allegedly committed the offences between 2015 and 2025, a period that includes the eight years Malami served as the AGF during the late former President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration.

The commission alleged that Malami, his son, and Asabe conspired to disguise the origin of funds, acquire property indirectly, and retain sums they allegedly knew were proceeds of unlawful activity, in violation of the Money Laundering (Prohibition and Prevention) Acts of 2011 (as amended) and 2022.

In count one, the EFCC alleged that between July 2022 and June 2025, Malami and his son directed Metropolitan Auto Tech Limited to conceal over one billion Naira in a Sterling Bank account, knowing the funds were proceeds of unlawful activity.

Vanguard News