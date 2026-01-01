Count me out of your problems, Wike tells Gov Mohammed

Nyesom Wike

Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, has asked Gov. Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State to face his problems and leave him out.

Wike gave the advice during his ‘thank you” visit to Abua-Odual Local Government Area (LGA) of Rivers on Thursday.

Mohammed, on Thursday, accused Wike of orchestrating the current crises in the state, recalling that the minister had threatened to “put fire” in his state.

He added that Wike was using federal agencies and political machinery to destabilise his administration.

The governor also faulted Wike’s leadership style in FCT, describing his spending pattern as “questionable”, adding that the minister had become the rallying point for conflicts within the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Wike, while responding to the allegations, advised Mohammed to stop the blame game and face his problems.

“If you do not have such power, why are you fighting? If you have the power to put out the fire, then go ahead and do it.

“You came to my state. I told you to be careful. Leave my state alone because you wanted to impose a party leader in my state.

“I warned him: ‘You will see the consequences.’ Today, he does not have a party to produce his successor. That is exactly what I warned him about.

“If you know you do not have the strength to fight, why don’t you retreat?” he advised.

The minister, who said he was dealing with Mohammed at the level of party leadership, stressed that he was not interested in “what is happening in Bauchi state”.

He asked the Bauchi state governor to face his issue with the Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC) that “is” chasing his associates for allegedly financing terrorism.

“What is my business? If your state is clean, go there and clear yourself. Don’t come and tell Nigerians stories. Leave me alone and go and face your problems.

“You said I was selling land. You were Minister of the Federal Capital Territory from 2010 to 2015; why not tell Nigerians what you did in Abuja?

“You sold land everywhere. The contracts you awarded – you couldn’t complete them. Now I am the one completing the projects.

“Nigerians are singing our praises every day. That means I have done well, and I will continue to do well,” Wike said.

Earlier, Mr Owolobi Ofori, Chairman of Abua-Odual Local Government Council, and other stakeholders pledged 100 per cent loyalty to President Bola Tinubu and Wike. (NAN)