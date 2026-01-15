Atiku’s son defects to APC, pledges support for Tinubu’s second term as Barau backs move

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar

By Henry Umoru

ABUJA — Abubakar Atiku Abubakar, son of former Vice President and 2023 presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has defected from the PDP to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), pledging to work for the re-election of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in 2027.

The defection, which has sent ripples across Nigeria’s political landscape, was formally announced on Thursday at the National Assembly, where Abubakar, popularly known as “Abba,” was received by the Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Barau Jibrin (APC, Kano North), alongside APC leaders from the North-East geopolitical zone.

Speaking at the event, Abba announced his resignation from the PDP and declared his full alignment with the APC, describing the decision as both personal and historic. He also directed all coordinators and members of his political structure, formerly known as the Haske Atiku Organisation founded in 2022, to immediately join the APC and support President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

“My name is Abubakar Atiku Abubakar, but everyone calls me Abba. I am here today to formally announce my exit from my former party, where we worked in 2023, and my decision to join the APC,” he said.

He attributed his decision to what he described as the outstanding leadership style of Senator Barau Jibrin and the performance of the Tinubu administration.

“With this development, I will work with Senator Barau to actualise the second-term bid of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in 2027. To this effect, I am directing all coordinators of my association to join the APC and work for President Tinubu,” he added.

Welcoming him into the party, the APC National Vice Chairman (North-East), Comrade Mustapha Salihu, described the defection as symbolic and far-reaching, noting that it reflected “politics without borders.”

“Today is one of my happiest days. This young man has seen the policies and programmes of the Tinubu administration and decided to align with them,” Salihu said, assuring Abba of equal rights and opportunities within the APC.

Senator Barau congratulated Abba on what party leaders described as a major boost to the APC’s consolidation drive ahead of the 2027 general elections, describing the move as bold, wise and principled.

“You have taken a decision based on ideology. You did not come here because of your father. You came because you believe in President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, his ideology and the Renewed Hope Agenda,” Barau said.

He disclosed that Abba, who had been following political developments from the United States, was impressed by the administration’s reforms and outreach efforts, which influenced his decision to return to Nigeria and join the APC.

A presidential aide, Alhaji Mahmoud Abdullahi, assured Abba of President Tinubu’s acceptance and support, saying, “Just like Atiku, Tinubu is also your father. Your decision is like returning home. You and your coordinators have a future in this party.”

Speaking on behalf of the group, Kano State Coordinator of the organisation, Hon. Mubarak Musa, described the defection as strategic, stressing that their political activities would now be coordinated through Senator Barau.

“We have worked round the clock for our former platform. We will double our efforts and deliver for the APC in 2027,” Musa said, describing Senator Barau as their political leader and a pillar of the party in the North.

At the event, Abba’s political organisation, Haske Atiku, was officially renamed the Haske Bola Tinubu Organisation, signalling a complete realignment of its structure and mission ahead of the 2027 elections.