Army troops rescue 18 passengers from pirates off Cameroon coast

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Troops of the Nigerian Army have rescued 18 passengers, including two infants, abducted by suspected sea pirates during an attack on a passenger boat travelling from Nigeria to Cameroon.

A credible Army Headquarters source told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that the rescue operation was conducted on Sunday.

According to the source, the rescue followed a distress call after pirates operating in two speedboats and a wooden boat hijacked the vessel near Kombo 4 Fishing Port, Cameroon.

The source said that the troops responded swiftly and pursued the assailants, leading to an exchange of fire.

”One pirate speedboat powered by a 15-horsepower engine capsized during the encounter, forcing the attackers to abandon their captives and flee into nearby creeks.

”All victims were rescued unharmed, while troops continued to dominate the waterways to prevent further criminal activity.

”A total of five rounds of 7.62mm NATO and four rounds of 7.62mm Special ammunition were expended during the operation.

”Security operations in the area are ongoing,” the source said.

The source reaffirmed the commitment of the Nigerian army to sustaining operations across theatres nationwide. (NAN)