Alleged rape: Chris Okafor challenges VDM, Doris, others to provide proof to Police

By Henry Ojelu & Deborah Oladeji

LAGOS—The legal team of Lagos-based cleric, Pastor Chris Okafor, has escalated the battle over allegations circulating against him on social media, challenging actress Doris Ogala, social media influencer Martins Vincent Otse, popularly known as VeryDarkMan (VDM), and other bloggers to submit concrete evidence to the Nigeria Police or face criminal prosecution.

At a press briefing in Lagos on Wednesday counsel to the cleric, Ife Ajayi Ife Ajayi, Lead Partner at Sovereignty LP, described the allegations as false, malicious and part of what he termed a coordinated campaign of cyberbullying, blackmail and public incitement aimed at destroying his client’s reputation.

Ajayi said the attacks, which gained renewed traction in December 2025, were initiated by Doris Ogala and amplified by a network of bloggers, online commentators and digital platforms, many of whom, he alleged, failed to seek Pastor Okafor’s response before publishing damaging narratives.

“Our client is a private citizen and a law-abiding Nigerian. What we have witnessed over the past months is not advocacy or responsible journalism, but a calculated attempt to try him in the court of public opinion,” Ajayi said.

From business dispute to media war

Tracing the origins of the dispute, Ajayi explained that the matter began in late 2024 following a business engagement involving Ogala and a third party.

According to him, Pastor Okafor later disengaged from the arrangement after concluding that the expected outcome could not be achieved.

He said Ogala subsequently took to social media, alleging that the cleric owed her ₦45 million, an accusation he described as unfounded.

The narrative, he said, later shifted to claims of a romantic relationship, monetary demands, and eventually, more serious allegations bordering on criminal conduct.

“Each time one allegation failed to gain traction, another more outrageous one followed. It was a systematic attempt to see what would stick,” the lawyer said.

He alleged that the attacks intensified on the eve of Pastor Okafor’s wedding in December 2025, when Ogala reportedly questioned his right to marry and demanded compensation, first in cash and later in the form of a house.

Prior arrest, settlement and alleged breach

Ajayi disclosed that Ogala had previously been arrested and charged to court for cyberstalking, cyberbullying and threats following similar online conduct. He said the matter was resolved through an out-of-court settlement, which was adopted by the court.

Under the terms of the settlement, Ajayi said, Ogala received an agreed sum and undertook never to contact, engage with or mention Pastor Okafor publicly for any reason.

“At no point during those proceedings did she allege rape, sexual assault or an affair. Those claims were never made until after the settlement was reached and allegedly breached,” he stated.

He added that Pastor Okafor waived his right to continue the prosecution in the interest of peace, but was later confronted with renewed online attacks in violation of the agreement.

Police intervention and fresh allegations

According to Ajayi, complaints were subsequently lodged with the Nigeria Police over what he described as public incitement, blackmail and cyber harassment.

He said Ogala was arrested again shortly before Christmas 2025 and interrogated by police in Lagos.

During questioning, Ajayi claimed, she denied making some of the most serious allegations attributed to her online, including claims that Pastor Okafor was involved in a death allegedly buried within church premises or that his wife was forced into marriage.

“She denied these allegations in the presence of police officers and requested legal representation before making her statement.

She was later granted administrative bail on medical grounds and warned not to return to social media with unsubstantiated claims,” Ajayi said.

He alleged that despite the warning, the online attacks resumed, with new narratives involving alleged sexual offences and the parading of individuals as victims.

Influencers, bloggers and ‘trial by social media’

Ajayi accused VDM and other platforms, including a podcast, of abusing their influence by soliciting allegations from the public and presenting them online as established facts.

“You cannot be the accuser, investigator, prosecutor and judge all at once. If there is an allegation of rape, murder or abuse, the law is clear on where it should be reported,” he said.

He revealed that formal criminal complaints have been filed against individuals involved in spreading the allegations and that the legal team is monitoring dozens of social media accounts suspected to be coordinating the narrative.

Ajayi also criticised some media outlets for publishing the claims without verification or balancing responses, accusing them of monetising sensational content at the expense of due process.

Cooperation with investigation.

The lawyer stressed that Pastor Okafor has cooperated fully with police investigations, honouring invitations and providing what he described as “irrefutable evidence” countering allegations of rape, child abuse or murder.

He said the Lagos State Commissioner of Police directed the State Criminal Investigation Department, Panti, to handle the matter, adding that his client reported voluntarily and was released after responding to all inquiries.

“There was never a case of evading arrest or refusing police invitation. That narrative was another falsehood pushed online,” Ajayi said.

Challenge to accusers

In a direct challenge, Ajayi called on Ogala, VDM and others to submit their allegations, witnesses and evidence to the police.

“If they believe these allegations are true, let them swear to them under oath and present proof to law enforcement. Otherwise, we will pursue all available legal remedies,” he warned.

Ajayi also referred to a recent media report by an online platform SaharaReporters where a faceless lady had alleged being rape by Chris Okafor noting that the report was part of the plot to further tarnish the image of his client.

He insisted that the story in its entirety is akin to guilt by allegation and serves no useful purpose rather than to slander and defame his client’s reputation.

He described the continued publication of unproven claims as dangerous, noting that Pastor Okafor, his wife and family members have received threatening messages as a result of the online campaign.

Call for restraint

Ajayi urged members of the public to exercise restraint and allow the police to conclude their investigation, warning against mob justice driven by social media narratives.

“This is a society governed by law. Social media outrage cannot replace investigation, evidence and trial,” he said.

He concluded that while Pastor Okafor would not be intimidated or blackmailed, the legal team remains committed to ensuring that those who spread false allegations are held accountable. “The truth may be delayed, but it will prevail,” Ajayi said.