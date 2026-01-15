AFRIMA: I remain committed to supporting creative talents -Tinubu

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

President Bola Tinubu has said that he is committed to supporting initiatives that promote the nation’s culture and empower creative talents.

The President also reiterated his government’s commitment to empowering young Nigerians and strengthening the creative economy.

This is as he has congratulated Nigerian artistes who emerged winners at the 9th edition of the All Africa Music Awards, AFRIMA, describing their success as clear proof that Nigeria’s music and creative ecosystem continue to grow and gain global respect.

The president commended the artistes for making the country proud on a continental stage.

He said their victories at AFRIMA show the strength, creativity, and resilience of Nigeria’s youths, as well as the country’s growing influence in African and global music.

Nigerian artistes enjoyed a good outing at the 9th AFRIMA, held from January 7-11, 2026, and hosted by Lagos State, the official host city designated by the African Union Commission on April 9, 2025, in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

Rema won Artiste of the Year, Best Male Artiste in Western Africa, and Best African RnB & Soul. Burna Boy took Album of the Year. Shallipopi won Song of the Year and Best African Collaboration with Burna Boy. Phyno was named Best African Hip-Hop, Qing Madi Most Promising Artist, and Yemi Alade Best Soundtrack. Chella received African Fans’ Favourite, and Kenny Ogungbe and Dayo Adeneye got the AFRIMA Legendary Award.

President Tinubu said the achievements of Nigerian artistes at the awards ceremony reflected years of hard work, talent, and consistency, adding that Nigerian music has become a strong voice for the country across Africa and beyond.

He noted that global platforms like AFRIMA continue to provide opportunities for African talents to shine and compete at the highest level.

“I warmly congratulate our outstanding Nigerian artistes for their remarkable achievements at the 9th edition of the All Africa Music Awards. Your success on this great continental stage is a proud moment for our nation and a strong reflection of the depth of talent, creativity and hard work that define Nigeria’s music industry.

“You have not only won awards; you have projected our culture, amplified the voice of our youths and strengthened Nigeria’s creative identity across the continent and beyond. I commend each of you for your dedication and urge you to continue to use your talents to inspire hope, unity and pride, while contributing meaningfully to the growth of our creative economy and the development of our nation,” he said.

President Tinubu also congratulated Lagos State, the Official Host City of the 9th AFRIMA, and commended the state government for delivering a successful and world-class event.

A statement by the presidential adviser on information and strategy, Bayo Onanuga, quoted Tinubu as saying: “I commend Lagos State for once again proving its capacity as Africa’s creative and entertainment capital.

“I congratulate the Lagos State Government and His Excellency, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, for the excellent hosting of Africa’s global music awards and for providing a safe, vibrant and welcoming environment for delegates, artistes and guests from across the continent.”

President Tinubu, who was honoured in 2015 with the Pillar of Art and Culture in Africa Award by the African Union Commission and the International Committee of AFRIMA, assured that his administration will continue to prioritise youth empowerment and the development of the creative economy, noting that music, film, fashion and other creative sectors have the capacity to create jobs, boost tourism and contribute significantly to Nigeria’s economy.

“Culture is the soul of a people, and music remains one of Africa’s strongest voices. I remain deeply committed to supporting initiatives that promote our culture and empower our creative talents. Our government is fully committed to empowering young Nigerians and strengthening the creative economy,” the President said.

The biggest award platform in Africa was founded in 2014 by the International Committee of AFRIMA in partnership with the African Union Commission. The 9th edition saw the participation of more than 1,216 artistes, delegates, and industry stakeholders from at least 48 African countries, highlighting the awards’ continental reach and significance.

The 9th AFRIMA in Lagos opened on January 7 with a Welcome Soiree at the residence of the Deputy British High Commissioner, followed by the Africa Music Business Summit at the Eko Convention Centre. The celebration continued on January 9 at the AFRIMA Music Village, Ikeja City Mall, where over 25 top artistes performed for more than 20,000 fans, before culminating in a sold-out grand finale at the Eko Convention Centre, where outstanding creatives were honoured with the 23.9-carat gold-plated AFRIMA trophy.

Vanguard News