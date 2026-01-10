AFCON ’25: Tinubu hails Super Eagles after 2-0 win over Algeria

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has congratulated the Super Eagles after their 2-0 victory over Algeria in the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2025 quarter-final, describing their performance as “brilliant” and “inspiring”.

In a post on his X account on Saturday, Tinubu wrote, “Brilliant performance… Inspiring. Go, Super Eagles! You have the support of all Nigerians.”

Victor Osimhen scored the opening goal and later set up Akor Adams for the second as Nigeria secured a place in the semi-finals against hosts Morocco.

The breakthrough came just two minutes into the second half when Osimhen headed home before assisting Adams to put the game beyond Algeria’s reach just before the hour mark.

The 2023 African Player of the Year then turned provider for the second goal just before the hour mark, setting up Akor Adams to put the Super Eagles out of sight.

“A very big congratulations to the whole team for the kind of performance they put in against a very good Algeria team,” said Osimhen after collecting the man-of-the-match trophy.

“For me I just did my job. I tried to fight for the team and to get goals or assists, but the whole squad deserves praise.”