AFCON 2025: Quarter-final fixtures confirmed – date, time, venue

The line-up for the quarter-finals of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations, AFCON in Morocco has been confirmed, with four high-stakes encounters scheduled across Friday and Saturday as the race for continental glory intensifies.

Friday’s action begins in Tangiers, where Mali will take on defending champions Senegal in a West African derby billed for 1600 GMT.

Later in the day, hosts Morocco face Cameroon in Rabat at 1900 GMT, with the Atlas Lions looking to make home advantage count against the five-time champions.

Saturday will see attention shift to Marrakesh, where Algeria meet Nigeria at 1600 GMT in one of the standout ties of the round, renewing a fierce rivalry between two of Africa’s most decorated sides. The quarter-final stage will conclude in Agadir at 1900 GMT, as seven-time winners Egypt lock horns with Ivory Coast in a heavyweight clash between former champions.

Friday, January 9



Mali v Senegal – 5pm Nigeria Time, Tangiers



Cameroon v Morocco – 8pm Nigeria Time, Rabat

Saturday, January 10



Algeria v Nigeria – 5pm Nigeria Time, Marrakesh



Egypt v Ivory Coast – 8pm Nigeria Time, Agadir

Vanguard News