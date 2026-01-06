Nigeria to face Algeria in AFCON quarter-finals

The stage is set for a thrilling quarter-final clash at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations. AFCON as Nigeria and Algeria are set to trade tackles on Saturday.

Algeria, known as Les Fennecs, booked their place in the last eight after a hard-fought 1-0 extra-time victory over DR Congo on Tuesday.

The win sets up a high-stakes encounter with the Super Eagles, who earlier on Monday delivered an emphatic 4-0 victory against Mozambique, showcasing their attacking prowess.

Both teams will now face off in what promises to be a tactical and exciting showdown, with fans eagerly anticipating who will advance to the semi-finals.

Vanguard News