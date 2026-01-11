AFCON 2025: Nigeria vs. Algeria was a statement, not a match

By Sola Fanawopo

This was an Eric Chelle masterclass. An elite, coached performance defined by spacing, clear roles, and technical automatisms. For the first time, the Super Eagles look less like a collection of stars and more like a high-functioning machine, reminiscent of the Spanish national team at their peak.

For decades, Nigeria has been accused of relying on raw talent: speed without control, power without a plan. Against Algeria, that stereotype collapsed under the weight of something unfamiliar yet reassuring: order. They waited, they held their structure, and the goals followed. We are witnessing a new era. I am enjoying it , what about you?

From Romance to Logic

African football thrives on romance, the upset, the underdog, the last-minute miracle. But Nigeria’s 2–0 dismantling of Algeria was a cold reminder that major tournaments aren’t won by “vibes.” This wasn’t a victory of luck or emotional surge; it was a masterclass in structure and modern tournament logic.

This wasn’t Nigerian football trying to entertain Africa; it was Nigerian football trying to conquer it.

The Evolution of the Star

The clearest symbol of this tactical shift was Victor Osimhen. His goal and aerial dominance were expected, but his restraint was the revelation. He occupied defenders and dragged lines out of shape, eventually choosing selflessness over personal glory.

His assist to Akor Adams wasn’t just instinct, it was an education in team-first football. Victor is finally practicing what he demands. Take your flowers, Vic.

Behind him, Alex Iwobi orchestrated the game, finally liberated from chaos. His passes didn’t seek applause; they sought tactical advantage. The numbers back the eye test: Iwobi has completed 36 line-breaking passes in the AFCON 2025 knockout stages (22 vs. Mozambique, 14 vs. Algeria). That is vision in motion. Simultaneously, Bruno Onyemaechi exploited the left flank with surgical precision. Both goals originated there, not by accident, but by design.

Erasing the Opposition

The most damning indictment of Algeria wasn’t the loss, but their total neutralization. Riyad Mahrez didn’t vanish because he forgot how to play; he vanished because Nigeria erased his supply lines. Mature teams don’t just fight stars; they starve them.

Even when Wilfred Ndidi departed with an injury, the system held firm. No panic, no loss of shape. When a team survives disruption without drama, it proves the ideas are bigger than the individuals.

The Road to Morocco: West vs. North

Nigeria now moves toward a clash with the hosts. While the continent focuses on the “noise”, the atmosphere, the destiny, the history, the Super Eagles are operating on a sharper frequency. The win over Algeria wasn’t a highlight reel; it was a blueprint. They aren’t just chasing the title; they are architecting it.

On a personal note, Egypt “cut my card.” As we say on the streets of Lagos, my jackpot vanished because Mo Salah and his gang had other ideas. I predicted a semifinal quartet of Senegal, Morocco, Nigeria, and Ivory Coast, but the Pharaohs gatecrashed the party.

We are left with a classic regional showdown: West Africa vs. North Africa. The stage is set.

Let the show continue.

Sola Fanawopo, Chairman Osun Football Association