AFCON 2025: CAF sanctions Algeria over post-match incidents against Nigeria

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has handed down sanctions to Algeria over a series of incidents that followed their quarter-final clash with Nigeria at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.

CAF’s disciplinary board announced a combination of sporting and financial penalties against the Algerian Football Federation (FAF), citing misconduct by players, officials and supporters during and after the encounter with the Super Eagles.

As part of the ruling, goalkeeper Luca Zidane has been suspended for two matches, a ban he will serve during the AFCON 2027 qualifying campaign.

Defender Rafik Belghali was handed a four-match suspension, with two of those games suspended.

The remaining two matches will take immediate effect, provided no further offences are committed.

In addition, CAF fined the FAF $100,000 for the improper conduct of their players, officials and supporters.

Vanguard News