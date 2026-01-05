5 most expensive players in women’s football

Women football is entering a new financial era, with transfer records being broken at an unprecedented rate. What once seemed unthinkable is now becoming routine as clubs across Europe and the United States spend big to secure elite talent.

Over the past year, landmark deals have redefined the market, pushing fees beyond the million-pound and million-dollar marks. Each record, however, has barely had time to settle before being eclipsed by the next.

From world-class defenders to attacking superstars, these women football transfers tell the story of a rapidly growing game — and the players who have come to symbolise its new age of ambition.

5. Naomi Girma (San Diego Wave → Chelsea)



The world-record tag first landed on Naomi Girma’s shoulders in January 2025 when Chelsea paid £883,000 ($1.1m) to sign the U.S. defender, making her the first million-dollar player in women’s football. At just 24, Girma was already regarded as one of the finest centre-backs in the world, a status forged during three outstanding NWSL seasons with San Diego Wave and underlined by a gold-medal winning run with the United States at the 2024 Olympic Games.

4. Olivia Smith (Liverpool → Arsenal)



Girma’s reign lasted only six months. In July 2025, Arsenal smashed the women’s transfer record by making Olivia Smith the game’s first £1m player. The Gunners had felt the full force of the 20-year-old’s brilliance earlier in the year when she inspired Liverpool to a shock FA Cup quarter-final win, and they wasted no time paying a historic fee to bring her to north London.

3. Alyssa Thompson (Angel City → Chelsea)



Chelsea returned to the headlines on WSL deadline day in the summer of 2025 with the signing of Alyssa Thompson. Reports varied over the exact fee, but leading outlets suggested it eclipsed the club-record sum paid for Girma and had the potential to become a world record. While it ultimately appeared to fall short of the figure paid for Lizbeth Ovalle, the deal still underlined Chelsea’s financial muscle.

2. Lizbeth Ovalle (Tigres → Orlando Pride)



Smith’s record stood for little more than a month before Orlando Pride raised the bar again in August 2025, paying $1.5m (£1.1m) for Mexican star Lizbeth Ovalle. Long linked with Europe’s elite — including Barcelona, Chelsea, Arsenal and Real Madrid — the 25-year-old instead chose the NWSL, joining the reigning champions for a then world-record fee.

1. Grace Geyoro (PSG → London City Lionesses)



The bar was lifted once more on WSL deadline day as London City Lionesses shattered all previous records by paying €1.65m (£1.43m/$1.93m) for PSG captain Grace Geyoro. Backed by billionaire owner Michele Kang, the newly promoted club made a bold statement ahead of their top-flight debut, completing the most expensive transfer in women’s football history.

Vanguard News