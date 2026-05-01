Nigeria risks instability without credible opposition in 2027 — Peterside

Atedo Peterside

…says Supreme Court rulings may reshape opposition dynamics ahead of elections

By Juliet Umeh

Founder of Stanbic IBTC Bank and President of ANAP Foundation, Atedo Peterside, has warned that Nigeria could face instability if credible opposition is undermined ahead of the 2027 general elections, as recent Supreme Court rulings begin to reshape the country’s political landscape.

Speaking during an interview on Arise Television in Lagos, Peterside said the rulings affecting key opposition parties, while sparking national debate, have also raised deeper concerns about judicial credibility and the future of democratic competition.

According to him, “Democracy rests on credible elections and a trusted judiciary,” stressing that unequal access to timely justice remains a major concern.

He argued that only a privileged few appear to enjoy expedited court processes, citing long-standing delays experienced by ordinary Nigerians in the judicial system.

“Only some Nigerians get prompt hearing from the judiciary. The rest of us, if we bring similar cases, you may not even get a hearing in six months,” he said, recounting how a case involving his father lasted over two decades from the High Court to the Supreme Court.

On the political implications of the rulings, Peterside suggested that heightened attention on the African Democratic Congress, ADC, may have inadvertently boosted its profile.

“When institutions focus heavily on a party, it creates the impression that there is something significant about that party. In public relations terms, any kind of attention can become an advantage,” he said.

He observed that key opposition figures from the 2023 presidential election, including Atiku Abubakar, Peter Obi and Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, are now aligned with the ADC, strengthening its position as a major opposition force.

“As soon as those who came second, third and fourth in the last election converged in one platform, that platform effectively became the main opposition party,” he said.

Peterside added that the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, may have lost its former influence following the exit of several key figures.

“Whatever PDP had has largely transmitted into ADC. PDP is no longer the PDP of the past,” he stated.

Looking ahead to 2027, Peterside projected a likely two-horse race between the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, and the ADC, provided the opposition party is allowed to participate freely.

“If the electoral system permits a fair contest, we are likely to see a two-horse race. But if not, it could trigger a serious crisis of legitimacy,” he warned.

He cautioned against any attempt to weaken opposition participation, noting that political stability depends on the perception of a credible and competitive system.

“You must give people a sense that change is possible through the ballot. Once that belief disappears, the consequences for stability can be severe,” he said.

On internal party dynamics, Peterside revealed that his decision to exit the Social Democratic Party, SDP, was informed by the shifting political alignment.

“I joined SDP to help build it into a major opposition platform. Once it became clear that would not happen, there was no basis to remain,” he explained.

Providing further insight, Peterside pointed to emerging voter registration patterns within the ADC, noting increased mobilisation in northern states such as Kano, Kaduna and Adamawa, driven by political influencers and grassroots engagement.

However, he expressed concern over relatively low participation from southern regions, particularly among educated youths, despite the availability of online registration.

“It is surprising that those who are more technologically equipped are not registering in comparable numbers. That could change, but for now, the momentum appears stronger in the North,” he said.