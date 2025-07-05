5 most expensive Nigerian footballers of all time

Over the years, Nigerian footballers have continued to make headlines on the global stage: not just for their talent, but also for the hefty transfer fees they attract.

From Europe to Asia, Nigerian stars have become hot commodities in the transfer market, with some commanding record-breaking fees.

Here’s a look at the top five most expensive Nigerian footballers transfers of all time.

5. Odion Ighalo – €23.3 Million (Watford to Changchun Yatai, 2016)



In 2016, Odion Ighalo became one of the first Nigerian footballers to make a high-profile move to the Chinese Super League during its peak spending era. Following an impressive run with Watford in the Premier League, where he scored freely and earned recognition for his sharp finishing, Chinese club Changchun Yatai swooped in with a €23.3 million offer.

The move made Ighalo one of the highest-paid African footballers at the time.

4. Calvin Bassey – €23 Million (Rangers to Ajax, 2022)



Calvin Bassey earned his big-money move to Ajax after a breakout 2021–22 season with Rangers, where he played a crucial role in the club’s march to the UEFA Europa League final. His strength, pace, and versatility—capable of operating as a centre-back or left-back—caught the eye of Ajax scouts.

The Dutch giants secured his signature for €23 million in 2022, making him the most expensive Nigerian defender ever.

3. Kelechi Iheanacho – €27.7 Million (Manchester City to Leicester City, 2017)



Once hailed as one of the most promising young players in the world, Kelechi Iheanacho made his mark at Manchester City before joining Leicester City in 2017 in a €27.7 million transfer.

The move followed limited opportunities under Pep Guardiola, and Leicester offered him a fresh start and a bigger role.

While his early years at the King Power Stadium were mixed, Iheanacho eventually hit top form during the 2020–21 season, helping Leicester win the FA Cup with crucial goals throughout the campaign. He finished that season as the club’s top scorer.

Internationally, Iheanacho has been a reliable performer for Nigeria, scoring important goals in both AFCON and World Cup qualifiers.

2. Alex Iwobi – €30.4 Million (Arsenal to Everton, 2019)



In one of the more surprising transfers involving a Nigerian player, Alex Iwobi left Arsenal for Everton in 2019 in a deal worth €30.4 million. A product of Arsenal’s academy, Iwobi had already won the FA Cup and featured regularly under Arsène Wenger and Unai Emery.

Everton’s investment in Iwobi was part of their broader squad rebuild, but his initial performances were inconsistent. Over time, however, he reinvented himself as a hard-working midfielder, thriving in deeper roles under Frank Lampard and Sean Dyche. He later joined Fulham, where he remains a key player.

With over 60 caps for Nigeria and a goal at AFCON 2019, Iwobi is also one of the most followed Super Eagles players on social media, known for his charisma both on and off the pitch.

1. Victor Osimhen – €78.9 Million (Lille to Napoli, 2020)



Topping the list by a significant margin is Victor Osimhen, whose €78.9 million transfer from Lille to Napoli in 2020 set a new record for both Nigeria and the African continent. The deal made Osimhen the most expensive African player at the time and a marquee signing for the Italian club.

Osimhen wasted no time in proving his worth. In the 2022–23 season, he played a starring role in Napoli’s historic Serie A triumph—their first in over three decades—finishing as the league’s top scorer. His energy, clinical finishing, and leadership on the pitch earned him hero status in Naples.

For Nigeria, Osimhen remains the focal point of the attack. He has helped the Super Eagles qualify for major tournaments and continues to be a nightmare for defenders. His rise from the streets of Lagos to becoming one of Europe’s elite strikers is a story that continues to inspire millions across the continent.

