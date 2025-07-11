Olivia Smith set to become first female footballer to be signed for £1m transfer fee

Arsenal are on the verge of making history in the women’s game with a £1 million ($1.4 million) bid for Canadian forward Olivia Smith, a source has told ESPN.

If the move goes through, Olivia Smith will become the first female footballer to command a seven-figure transfer fee, setting a new world record.

The fee is expected to surpass the previous benchmark set in January when Chelsea signed Naomi Girma for $1.1 million.

According to sources, the deal is pending agreement on personal terms, but Arsenal are understood to have beaten competition from Chelsea and Lyon to land the highly-rated 20-year-old, who was named Liverpool’s Player of the Season for 2024–25 after scoring nine goals in all competitions.

Liverpool had initially turned down approaches from other clubs, but ESPN understands Arsenal’s offer has now been accepted.

Smith joined Liverpool from Sporting CP just last summer and has quickly established herself as one of the brightest young talents in the game.

The move aligns with Arsenal’s broader strategy to rejuvenate their squad following their recent UEFA Women’s Champions League triumph, and would see Smith become the second Liverpool player to switch to north London this summer, after Taylor Hinds joined the club on a free transfer earlier this week.

Vanguard News