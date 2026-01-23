FIFA unveils $4m prize pool for Women’s Champions Cup

The inaugural FIFA Women’s Champions Cup will make history by offering record prize money, with the eventual champions set to earn $2.3 million, the highest single payout in women’s club football.

FIFA disclosed in a statement on its official X handle on Friday that the runners-up at the final, scheduled for Sunday, February 1, 2026, at Arsenal Stadium, London, will receive $1 million.

Clubs eliminated at the semi-final stage will earn $200,000 each, while Auckland United FC of New Zealand and Wuhan Chegu Jiangda WFC of China, who exited in the opening round, will take home $100,000 apiece. In total, nearly $4 million will be distributed among the six participating clubs.

FIFA Secretary General Mattias Grafström said the prize structure underscored FIFA’s confidence in the growth of women’s club football.

“A total payout of close to $4 million distributed among the six participants based on their performance is a clear statement of belief in women’s club football,” Grafström said, adding that the investment reflects FIFA’s commitment to strengthening the women’s game globally.

He noted that the Women’s Champions Cup forms part of broader reforms, including improvements to the Women’s International Match Calendar and the introduction of new elite competitions such as the FIFA Women’s Club World Cup, set to debut in 2028.

The Women’s Champions Cup brings together the top women’s club from each confederation to compete for the intercontinental title. The semi-finals will be held at Brentford Stadium on Wednesday, January 28, with Gotham FC of the United States facing Brazil’s Corinthians, while Arsenal Women take on Morocco’s ASFAR.