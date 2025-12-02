Yakubu’s ambassadorial nomination won’t affect INEC’s independence — Northern stakeholders

Yakubu

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

The Northern Stakeholders Consultative Initiative (NSCI) has dismissed concerns that the nomination of the outgoing Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, for an ambassadorial position could undermine the independence or neutrality of the electoral body.

In a statement issued by its Convener, Comrade Yerima Shettima, the group described the controversy surrounding the nomination as “misguided, reckless and based on a poor understanding of democratic governance.”

Shettima argued that INEC’s autonomy is protected by law and cannot be compromised by the post-service career of any former chairman.

“The independence and impartiality of INEC are enshrined in law. The notion that Prof. Yakubu’s next assignment could weaken this independence is unfounded,” he said.

According to the NSCI, INEC remains one of the most scrutinised public institutions in Nigeria, with its activities monitored by political parties, civil society groups and the media — a structure that ensures no single individual can influence the electoral process.

The group also pointed to reforms introduced since 2010, noting that the commission has continued to strengthen its systems irrespective of leadership changes.

They credited Yakubu with advancing electoral transparency through technological innovations, which they said contributed to significant gains for opposition parties during the 2023 general elections.

Shettima further commended Yakubu’s public service record, highlighting his service under four presidents with different political backgrounds — Umaru Musa Yar’Adua, Goodluck Jonathan, Muhammadu Buhari and President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Yakubu’s earlier achievements as Executive Secretary of the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFUND) between 2007 and 2012, Shettima said, also demonstrated his capacity to serve without partisan interests.

“Throughout his career, Prof. Yakubu has shown professionalism and a commitment to Nigeria. His ambassadorial nomination should be seen as recognition of service, not as a threat to INEC,” the statement added.

The NSCI urged political actors and civil society organisations to focus on strengthening democratic institutions, warning that unfounded narratives could weaken public trust in the electoral system.

“Democracy thrives on strong institutions, not strong men,” Shettima said, calling for collective efforts to safeguard INEC’s integrity.

The group reaffirmed its support for Yakubu’s nomination and appealed for a more constructive national conversation on electoral reforms and accountability.