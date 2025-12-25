Weekly Review: Transactions on NGX down 379.1%

Stock Market

Investors in the Nigerian stock market traded a total turnover of 2.876 billion shares worth N63.832 billion in 80,229 transactions on the floor of the Exchange this week.

The Nigerian Exchange Ltd.(NGX) weekly report made available in Lagos, said this was in contrast with 9.849 billion shares valued at N305.843 billion that exchanged hands last week in 126,584 deals.

As a result, the value of transactions traded by investors on the Exchange declined by 379.1 per cent.

Meanwhile, the market opened for three trading days this week as the Federal Government declared Thursday, Dec. 25 and Friday, Dec. 26, 2025, as Public Holidays to commemorate the Christmas celebration.

The Financial Services Industry led the activity chart with 1.984 billion shares valued at N32.680 billion, traded in 31,632 deals.

This contributed 68.99 per cent and 51.20 per cent to the total equity turnover volume and value, respectively.

The Investment Industry followed with 208.695 million shares worth N2.264 billion in 640 deals.

The third place was the Conglomerates Industry, with a turnover of 147.002 million shares worth N6.085 billion in 1,676 deals.

Trading in the top three equities, namely Abbey Mortgage Bank Plc, VFD Group Plc and Custodian Investment Plc, accounted for 1.471 billion shares worth N14.684 billion in 1,093 deals.

This contributed 51.15 per cent and 23.00 per cent to the total equity turnover volume and value, respectively.

The NGX All-Share Index and Market Capitalisation appreciated by 0.97 per cent and 0.98 per cent to close the week at 153,539.83 and N97.890 trillion, respectively.

Similarly, all other indices finished higher with the exception of NGX Premium, NGX Insurance, NGX MERI Growth, and NGX Lotus II Indices.

These depreciated by 0.51 per cent, 2.13 per cent, 0.23 per cent and 0.62 per cent respectively, while the NGX Oil and Gas and NGX Sovereign Bond indices closed flat.

Forty-four equities appreciated in price during the week, lower than 55 equities in the previous week.

Thirty equities depreciated in price, lower than 36 equities in the previous week, while 73 equities remained unchanged, higher than 55 recorded in the previous week.

Aluminium Extrusion Industries, Austinlaz, International Breweries, Mecure Industries and First Holding Company were the top five gainers for the week, as they gained N4, 78k, N2.50, N10.20 and N8.05 respectively.

The top five losers for the week were: Legend Internet, Champion Breweries, Nem Insurance, AXA Mansard Insurance, and Associated Bus Company.

The companies lost 65k, N1.95, N2.20, N1 and 23k respectively.

The NGX notified the Trading Licence Holders that an additional 2,348,030,000 ordinary shares of 50 Kobo each of Chams Holding Company Plc were listed on the Daily Official List of NGX on Tuesday, Dec. 23, 2025.

The additional shares arose from the Company’s Rights Issue of 2,348,030,000 ordinary shares of 50 Kobo each at N1.70 per share on the basis of one new share for every two ordinary shares held as at close of business on Monday, 16 June 2025.

With the listing of the additional 2,348,030,000 ordinary shares, the total issued and fully paid-up shares of Chams Holding Company Plc has now increased from 6,651,970,000 to 9,000,000,000 ordinary shares of 50 Kobo each.

Also, the NGX notified Trading Licence Holders that trading in Fidson Healthcare Plc’s Rights Issue of 600,000,000 ordinary shares of 50 Kobo each at N35.00 per share on the basis of one new ordinary share for every existing four ordinary shares held as at the close of business on Wednesday, Nov. 12, opened on Friday, Dec. 19.

Vanguard News