US intervention will send signals to terrorists to surrender or be crushed – Security Expert 

By Bashir Bello

KANO – A Security Expert and analyst, Dr. Yahuza Getso has thrown his weight behind the United States, US intervention in Northern Nigeria, saying it will send signals to the terrorists to surrender and lay down their arms or be decisively flushed out.

Getso said the intervention would also serve as a wake-up call to the Nigerian leaders to rise to their responsibility of safeguarding lives and properties of citizens across the country.

In his words, “I’m 100 per cent in support of the American intervention on security in Northern Nigeria, especially in Jabo in Sokoto State, even though that was not the primary target and the focus, the target might have been missed.

“However, it is important to note that is a message to awaken the sleeping dogs. Our leaders have been in slumber, they need to wake up from their slumber. And the criminals need to know that if Nigerian government cannot handle them accordingly and if they are conniving or hiding at the back of the complicit etc, the American government is going to flush them out. It is better for them to lay down their arms. I believe the attack will assist Nigeria and will also send a serious message to all the criminals not only the ISIS or Boko Haram or ISWAP but even the bandits and kidnappers,” he said.

Despite his support for the intervention, Dr. Getso however expressed concern over what he described as religious colouration of the atrocities in the country.

“The only concern is America keep talking about Christian genocide which I think the theatre of the crime has nothing to do with religion,” the Security Expert and analyst, Dr. Getso however stated.