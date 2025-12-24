Simi shows off baby bump in Adekunle Gold’s new music video

Nigerian music power couple Adekunle Gold and Simi are expecting their second child.

The singers shared the joyful news on Wednesday through Adekunle Gold’s new music video titled “My Love Is The Same” posted on YouTube.

In the heartwarming clip, Simi proudly shows off her baby bump while sharing intimate family moments with Adekunle Gold and their daughter, Deja.

The video, which celebrates love, growth, and family, has been widely praised by colleagues, fans and many, describing it as an emotional moment, while also flooding the couple with congratulatory messages.

Adekunle Gold and Simi, who welcomed their first child in 2020, continue to earn admiration for seamlessly blending their personal lives with their art.