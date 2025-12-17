Reps probe Nigeria’s treaties, foreign-funded contracts

By Gift ChapiOdekina, Abuja

The House of Representatives Committee on Treaties, Protocols and Agreements has launched an investigation into all bilateral and multilateral treaties, memoranda of understanding (MoUs) and foreign-funded contracts entered into by Nigeria, citing concerns over sovereignty, debt exposure and economic security.

Briefing journalist on Wednesday, the Chairman of the Committee Rep. Rabiu Yusuf said it was acting on the mandate of the House to scrutinise existing agreements to determine whether they protect or endanger the national interest, stressing that the exercise is “patriotic, constitutional and essential.”

“This review is not political,” the Committee said in its opening statement. “Our mandate is clear: to examine all bilateral and multilateral treaties, protocols, agreements and foreign-funded contracts Nigeria has entered into and determine whether they protect or endanger the national interest.”

The lawmakers raised alarm over what they described as years of weak oversight in treaty-making, noting that Nigeria has signed numerous agreements without adequate domestication, monitoring or transparency.

According to the Committee, some agreements contain “hidden obligations, sovereignty waivers, unfavourable arbitration clauses or financial risks unknown to Nigerians,” while several foreign-funded infrastructure contracts. particularly those involving foreign companies require deeper scrutiny on value for money, loan exposure, local content compliance, performance, and environmental and labour standards.

“Nigeria cannot afford treaties that weaken our legal authority, compromise national assets, or burden future generations with unsustainable liabilities,” the Committee warned.

The probe, the Committee said, will ensure strict compliance with Section 12 of the 1999 Constitution, which requires legislative approval for treaties to have the force of law in Nigeria. It will also seek to strengthen Nigeria’s negotiation capacity and recommend a national framework for treaty oversight and digital tracking to prevent future lapses.

Explaining why the investigation matters to citizens, the Committee noted that treaties directly affect job creation, trade, taxes, infrastructure development and foreign investment, adding that poorly negotiated agreements could deepen debt and threaten strategic national assets.

“Our goal is simple: Nigeria must never sign what it cannot defend,” the Committee declared.

As part of initial steps, the Committee formally launched the investigation and announced that letters requesting relevant documents would be dispatched to federal ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs), regulatory bodies, state governments, Chinese firms and other foreign contractors, diplomatic missions, banks and financial institutions.

A nationwide public awareness announcement will also be aired to inform Nigerians of the Committee’s mandate. In addition, Service Management Consultancy Nigeria (SMCN) has been engaged as the Committee’s technical consultant to provide forensic, legal, financial and technical expertise.

The Committee demanded full cooperation from MDAs and foreign companies, including the submission of complete agreements, annexes, side letters, payment records, project reports and compliance documents, warning that failure to comply would attract the constitutional sanctions provided under Sections 88 and 89 of the Constitution.

Outlining its roadmap, the Committee said the investigation would proceed through document collection and verification, forensic risk assessment, legal and constitutional review, stakeholder hearings, field inspections and the presentation of a final report to the House.

“This investigation will be thorough, professional, non-partisan and guided strictly by evidence,” it assured.

The Committee further said: “Nigeria will no longer sign unfavourable agreements in darkness. This Committee will shine the light, protect our sovereignty, and ensure every treaty reflects the dignity and future of our nation.”