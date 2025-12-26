PMAN suspends Pretty Okafor, appoints Sydney Sparrow as acting leader

Pretty Okafor

The National Executive Council of the Performing Musicians Association of Nigeria (PMAN) has announced the appointment of Mr Sydney Sparrow as its National President.

This is contained in a release by PMAN National Treasurer, Mr Baba Ojonugwa, made available to newsmen in Owerri, on Friday.

Ojonugwa said that Sparrow’s nomination and appointment followed the suspension of the association’s erstwhile President, Mr Pretty Okafor.

“The decision was reached at an emergency NEC meeting convened on the night of Dec. 25, 2025, to address serious governance and constitutional concerns affecting the association.

“Acting in line with the powers vested in it by the PMAN Constitution, the NEC resolved to suspend the President pending the outcome of a full investigation and disciplinary process,” Ojonugwa said.

According to him, key issues leading to the NEC’s decision included repeated violations of constitutional provisions, abuse of office, disregard for due process, and actions considered detrimental to the welfare, credibility, and integrity of PMAN.

He said that the NEC further resolved to void all unilateral appointments, reinstate the National Treasurer, commence a forensic audit of PMAN accounts and joint venture agreements, and appoint an Acting President in line with the constitution.

“In the meantime, Sydney Sparrow, PMAN Governor, FCT, has been nominated as the Acting National President of PMAN National,” he said.

He reassured the association’s members nationwide that the action was corrective, not punitive, and reaffirmed the NEC’s commitment to transparency, accountability, and the protection of Nigerian musicians’ interests. (NAN)