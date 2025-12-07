PDP moves to sack Rivers Assembly defectors

PDP flags

By Luminous Jannamike, Abuja

THE Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has escalated its push to reclaim the seats of some Rivers State lawmakers who announced their defection from the party for a second time, saying it will now trigger constitutional measures to retrieve the mandates the legislators ‘abandoned.’

The party framed the repeated defections as a deliberate affront to the legislature and a violation of the 1999 Constitution.

In a statement signed by its National Publicity Secretary, Ini Ememobong, the PDP recalled that the lawmakers had first defected, later reversed themselves, and have now re-announced their departure, a pattern the party described as politically choreographed.

“The members of the Rivers State House of Assembly have by their actions since they assumed office, shown that they are political puppets and a clog in the wheels of democratic progress.

“They will go down in history as enemies of democracy and those who made mockery of the legislature,” Ememobong said.

The party argued that the legislators’ latest move was effectively a shift from one faction of the APC to another, not a genuine break from the PDP, noting that the individuals had long distanced themselves from the party’s values even while holding its ticket.

“So the easiest way to describe their action is a defection from APC to APC,” it said.

Ememobong stressed that the PDP would now explore legal options to enforce constitutional sanctions that apply when lawmakers abandon the party that brought them into office.

“Consequently, the PDP will take legal steps to activate the provision of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (1999 as amended) to recover the mandate gained under the banner of our party which these people have now ignobly and surreptitiously switched to another platform,” he stated.

Calling for calm among its supporters, the PDP urged members in Rivers State to stay committed in spite of the political tremors shaking the state.

“We urge all party members in Rivers State to remain faithful and resolute, as efforts are underway to rebuild the party along the path of inclusiveness, fairness and equity,” Ememobong urged.

The party added that the unfolding drama in Rivers State would not obstruct the broader internal reforms it is pursuing ahead of future elections.