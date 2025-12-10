Osun gov poll: Why I joined Accord Party — Adeleke

Governor Adeleke

By Shina Abubakar

OSOGBO — LESS than 24 hours to the governorship primary of the Accord Party, AP, in Osun State, Governor Ademola Adeleke, yesterday, officially joined the party.

It would be recalled that Governor Adeleke resigned from the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, on December 1.

However, the governor, yesterday, joined Accord Party to contest the election in 2026.

The governor’s spokesperson, Mr Olawale Rasheed, in a statement, disclosed that Accord Party is the new political platform, where the Governor intends to seek a second term.

The announcement was made at the Banquet hall of the Government House in the presence of national and state leaders of the Accord Party.

Governor Adeleke explained that his decision to join the party was done after due consultations.

He said: “I joined the Accord Party more than a month ago, precisely November 6, as a platform to seek re-election in 2026. This was after weeks of consultation and deliberations with stakeholders and opinion leaders.

“We opted for the Accord Party because its mission of welfarism aligns with our passionate focus on citizens and workers’ welfare.

“I welcome our party leaders into the Osun State Government House. You are now part of us as I am also now part of you. We are united in progress and good intentions for the good people of Osun State and Nigeria at large.

“At this historical point, our task is to sustain a united front as we prepare for the elections. We have a duty to ensure an inclusive leadership where the interests of all groups are cared for. Our party, Accord Party, is here to take over Osun governance and sustain the delivery of good governance in our dear state.

“Since I joined the party more than a month ago, I have been fascinated by the philosophy of this great party. The focus on people’s welfare should always be at the heart of public leadership. The primary essence of a government is the welfare and well being of the people.

“As a governor, I have prioritised the welfare of our people, from workers to the entire citizenry. Day and night, we implement policies and programmes to elevate the well being of our people. From infrastructure to social services, Osun has never had it so good in governance and service delivery.

“Today, we unveil the new platform for the good people of Osun state. From Osun West to Osun East to Osun Central, this is our party, our new platform for victory come August next year.

“Osun voted for good governance in 2022 and they will support continuity in 2026. The mass of our people are for continuity and Accord is our party for victory next year.

“In accordance with the will of our stakeholders and to accord deep respect for the wishes of Osun people, I, hereby, accordingly declare for the Accord Party.”