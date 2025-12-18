NAFDAC destroys substandard products worth N10bn in Kano

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) on Thursday destroyed 618 tonnes of fake, counterfeit, substandard, expired and unwholesome regulated products worth over N10.19 billion in Kano.

The Director-General of NAFDAC, Prof. Mojisola Adeyeye, made this known during the burning exercise in Kano.

She said the exercise marked a major milestone in Nigeria’s commitment to safeguarding public health.

Adeyeye, who was represented by the NAFDAC Director, North-West Zone, Mr Fraden Nantim-Mullah, said the destruction was not merely an enforcement action, but a clear statement that the era of impunity for those endangering lives through fake and dangerous products is ending.

She explained that NAFDAC, established under Act Cap N1, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria 2004, was empowered to regulate and control foods, drugs, cosmetics, medical devices, chemicals and related products to ensure their safety, quality and efficacy.

“Our mandate is unequivocal: to ensure that every regulated product available to Nigerians meets stringent standards of safety and quality.

“Today’s exercise demonstrates our unwavering commitment to executing this mandate without compromise,” Adeyeye said.

The NAFDAC boss warned manufacturers, importers, distributors and retailers involved in the production and sale of counterfeit and substandard products that the agency’s surveillance and enforcement mechanisms were robust and that offenders would face legal consequences.

According to her, the products destroyed were seized from unscrupulous operators across the pharmaceutical, food, cosmetic and chemical sectors.

She listed the destroyed items to include counterfeit medicines such as antibiotics, anti-malarials, antihypertensives, analgesics, herbal remedies and controlled psychoactive substances.

Other items included adulterated vegetable oils, contaminated beverages, unsafe sachet water, substandard condiments and falsified tomato paste, as well as hazardous cosmetic products containing dangerous chemical compounds.

Adeyeye said fake agrochemicals, including insecticides and pesticides that threatened food security, and counterfeit medical devices such as diagnostic kits and compromised infusion equipment were also destroyed.

“Each of these categories represents a deliberate assault on public health. Those involved are not just breaking regulations; they are endangering lives and undermining Nigeria’s health security,” she said.

Adeyeye also highlighted Nigeria’s recent attainment of the World Health Organisation (WHO) Maturity Level 3 status, describing it as evidence of a stable and well-functioning regulatory system.

She said the agency was working towards achieving the WHO Maturity Level 4 status, which would position NAFDAC as a world-class regulatory authority, with the support of President Bola Tinubu’s administration.

On the economic benefits of quality assurance, Adeyeye said removing substandard and falsified products from circulation would reduce healthcare costs, improve productivity and enhance national economic growth.

She acknowledged the support of stakeholders, including compliant pharmaceutical companies that surrendered expired products and the Nigeria Customs Service, Kano/Jigawa Command.

She listed other critical stakeholders as the Nigeria Police Force, the Kano State Government, the Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria (PSN), the National Association of Proprietary and Patent Medicine Dealers (NAPPMED), NGOs and trade unions.

Adeyeye reiterated the agency’s zero-tolerance policy towards regulatory

violations.

“The citizens must exercise vigilance, refuse to purchase medicines from

unlicensed hawkers and street vendors; report suspicious products

through NAFDAC’s reporting mechanisms,” she warned

Gov. Abba Yusuf of Kano State, represented by the Director of Pharmaceutical Services, State Ministry of Health, Mr Kamilu Yakasai, commended NAFDAC for the exercise.

He said the destruction of seized and expired products was necessary to prevent them from re-entering society and causing harm to unsuspecting citizens and assured that the Kano State Government would continue to support such initiatives.

He reaffirmed the commitment of the state government to collaborating with NAFDAC to protect public health and improve healthcare delivery.

Representatives of the Nigeria Customs Service, Nigeria Police Force, National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Department of State Services (DSS) and other stakeholders were present at the destruction exercise.

Vanguard News