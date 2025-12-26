NAF aircraft seized by Burkina Faso finally arrives Portugal for SDM

By Kingsley Omonobi

The Nigerian Air Force, NAF, confirmed on Friday that its C-130 aircraft (NAF 913) has arrived safely at the maintenance facility, OGMA in Lisbon, Portugal for its Scheduled Depot Maintenance, SDM.

Read Also: Detained Nigerian military aircraft, crew depart Burkina Faso

Recall that the Nigerian military aircraft and its 11 crew members were detained in Burkina Faso, a forced landing while on the mission to Portugal.

The aircraft and crew were held following concerns raised by authorities in the Sahel region, prompting diplomatic engagements by the Federal Government, before there were released.

… in Portugal

On their arrival in Portugal, Air Commodore Ehimen Ejodame said: “The ferry flight was successful, completed; transiting Banjul and Casablanca in line with an updated flight plan and established aviation safety procedures.

“The aircraft and crew arrived without incident, marking the final phase of the movement for the scheduled depot maintenance.

“All personnel are safe, and remain in high spirit.

“The Nigerian Air Force appreciates the cooperation and support of host authorities throughout the transit.

“The NAF reaffirmed its unwavering commitment to the highest standards of safety, professionalism, and operational accountability.

Vanguard News