Detained Nigerian military aircraft, crew depart Burkina Faso

By Favour Ulebor, Abuja

The Nigerian military aircraft and its 11 crew members earlier detained in Burkina Faso, have departed Bobo Dioulasso.

Confirming the development, the spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Mr Kimiebi Ebienfa, in a message on Friday, said, “The Nigerian Military Aircraft and 11 Crew members have taken off from Bobo-Dioulasso, Burkina Faso few minutes ago. Bravo to the Embassy of Nigeria in Burkina Faso and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Abuja.”

The development marks the latest turn in the incident involving the Nigerian Air Force C-130 aircraft, which made a forced landing in Burkina Faso while on a mission to Portugal.

The aircraft and crew had been held following concerns raised by authorities in the Sahel region, prompting diplomatic engagements by the Federal Government.

Nigeria’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Yusuf Tuggar, had earlier led a high-level delegation to Burkina Faso as part of efforts to resolve the situation, which has now resulted in the release and departure of the aircraft and personnel.

Vanguard News