NAF C-130 aircraft lands in Portugal for maintenance

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has successfully ferried its C-130 aircraft, NAF 913, to Lisbon, Portugal, for scheduled depot maintenance.

This is contained in a statement by the Director, Public Relations and Information, NAF, Air Commodore Ehimen Ejodame, on Friday in Abuja,

Ejodame said the aircraft, which made planned stops in Banjul, the Gambia, and Casablanca, Morocco, arrived safely at the OGMA maintenance facility on Thursday, with both the crew and aircraft reported in good condition.

He said the ferry flight was executed in strict compliance with aviation safety procedures, and all personnel remain safe and in high spirits.

He commended the host authorities for their cooperation and reiterated the NAF’s commitment to “the highest standards of safety, professionalism, and operational accountability.”

According to him, the maintenance move forms part of the Air Force’s ongoing efforts to sustain operational readiness and ensure its fleet remains mission-capable. (NAN)