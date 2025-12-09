Lionel Messi wins second consecutive MLS MVP award

(FILES) Inter Miami’s Argentine forward #10 Lionel Messi (L) poses with the trophy next to the team’s owner David Beckham (R) after winning the Major League Soccer (MLS) Cup final between Inter Miami and the Vancouver Whitecaps at Chase Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, on December 6, 2025. Photo by CHANDAN KHANNA / AFP.

Lionel Messi won his second consecutive Major League Soccer Most Valuable Player award on Tuesday after sparking Inter Miami to the MLS title and leading the league in goals.

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Messi became the first player to win back-to-back MLS MVP awards and only the second MLS player to capture a two MVP awards after Preki in 1997 and 2003.

The 38-year-old forward, who led Argentina to the 2022 World Cup crown, scored 29 goals in the regular season and set up 19 others to claim the MLS Golden Boot.

Messi, who signed a three-year contract extension with Miami in October, also became only the second player to lead the league in regular-season goals and assists, joining Toronto’s Sebastian Giovinco in 2015.

Messi also netted six goals and assisted on nine others in this year’s MLS playoffs, which concluded last weekend with Inter Miami beating Vancouver 3-1 for its first MLS Cup title, Messi delivering two key assists in the triumph to claim MLS Cup MVP honors.

It’s the latest award in a trophy haul for the South American maestro that includes a record eight Ballon d’Or titles, three FIFA Men’s Best Player awards and two FIFA World Cup Golden Balls.

Messi has also captured three UEFA Men’s Player of the Year awards, six European Golden Shoes, six La Liga Best Player awards and has been named Argentina’s Footballer of the Year 15 times.

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