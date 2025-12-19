LG autonomy: Tinubu threatens direct FAAC deductions, executive order

Tinubu

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

President Bola Tinubu on Friday, warned state governors that he may be forced to issue an Executive Order to enforce direct allocations to local governments if they fail to comply with a recent Supreme Court ruling affirming financial autonomy for Nigeria’s third tier of government.

Tinubu gave the warning during the 15th National Executive Committee, NEC meeting of the All Progressives Congress, APC, at the State House Conference Centre, Abuja.

President Tinubu had at the 14th National Caucus meeting of the APC on Thursday, said there won’t be any autonomy for the local government areas without funded mandate.

Reiterating his earlier order for compliance, Tinubu warned that non-compliance may force him to directly allocate local council funds from the Federation Account Allocation Committee.

Addressing the NEC members, including governors, National Working Committee members, and other party leaders, Tinubu said, “The Supreme Court has capped it for you again, saying, ‘give them their money directly.’ If you wait for my Executive Order, because I have the knife, I have the yam, Iwill cut it.”

The President continued, “I’m just being very respectful and understanding with my governors. Otherwise, if you don’t start to implement it, FAAC after FAAC you will see.”

Tinubu’s remarks followed the July 11, 2024, landmark judgment by the Supreme Court, which ruled in favour of the Federal Government’s suit seeking to enforce financial independence for local governments.

In a unanimous decision, a seven-member panel of the apex court declared that it is unconstitutional for state governments to retain or manage funds meant for local councils.

The court ordered the direct payment of allocations from the Federation Account to local governments, a practice provided for in Section 162(5-8) of the 1999 Constitution (as amended) but widely flouted by most state governments through joint accounts.

In his speech, Tinubu reiterated the need for governors to comply, warning that further violations could warrant a federal intervention.

“The ultimate goal is our Supreme Court. We have to comply. We have to respect the judgment,” he insisted.