I’ve strong structure to back Tinubu – Fubara assures APC

Fubara

By Davies Iheamnachor

PORT HARCOURT: Rivers State Governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, has stated that he has strong grassroots structures and committed supporters to deliver the required backing for President Bola Tinubu in 2027.

Fubara, however, said that the mobilisation of support for Tinubu ahead of the general elections is already about 70 per cent completed across the state.

The governor, who stated this during the commissioning of the 9.7km Ogbakiri Road project, assured the national leadership of the All Progressives Congress, APC, that he has strong grassroots structures and committed supporters.

Fubara explained that his confidence is further boosted following the reception and support witnessed during project commissioning activities in different parts of the state.

The governor further reminded the people that his administration has a political responsibility following Wednesday’s engagements with the national leadership of the APC, and urged them to support President Tinubu.

He described the Ogbakiri Road as a significant project of his administration, noting that it was initiated during one of the most challenging periods of his tenure.

Fubara recalled that the first tranche of payment for the project was made at a time when a court decision prevented the Federal Government from releasing statutory allocations to Rivers State.

He said the most important outcome was that the road had been completed as promised, despite the difficulties encountered.

The governor also pledged to study the cost implications of extending internal roads in the area and linking the newly commissioned road to Degema through a proposed bridge.